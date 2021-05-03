PMCF Advises ATA National Title Group in Its Sale Transaction to CNL Strategic Capital

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / P&M Corporate Finance, LLC ("PMCF") is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to ATA National Title Group, LLC and its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (collectively, "ATA" or the "Company"). CNL Strategic Capital, LLC acquired a majority equity stake in partnership with ATA's management.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, ATA is a national independent title insurance agency and settlement service provider for the residential resale, residential refinance, commercial and default real estate markets. Its brands include Attorneys Title Agency, Greco Title Agency, Midstate Title Agency, Seaver Title Agency, and Talon Title Agency. ATA has over 400 employees across 60 offices in the Great Lakes Region (Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois), and its business has a nationwide reach through key underwriter relationships. ATA is in the top 1% of independent title insurance agencies in the United States in terms of volume, completing more than 50,000 transactions per year.

Bill Robinson, President of ATA, said, "ATA's success as a leader in the title services industry has been achieved by our focus on world-class service and value creation opportunities. Our partnership provides our firm the resources to continue being a market-leading title services provider. I look forward to our collaboration contributing meaningfully to the continued growth of our business."

ATA selected PMCF to serve as their exclusive advisor and investment banker in the transaction. Retired U.S. Congressman, Founder, and Chairman of ATA, David Trott, added, "PMCF has assisted me with the sale of two companies. I have always found their team and work to be exceptional. They did a great job maximizing the value of my businesses, finding the right partner, and working through the due diligence process to get the deals closed."

The transaction closed in April 2021. Bill Sider and Jyotsna Balakrishnan, Partners at Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss LLP, served as the legal advisors to ATA.

About PMCF

PMCF is a middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to private, public, and private equity owned companies. PMCF provides a broad range of services, including sale advisory, acquisition advisory, capital raising, transaction planning, and strategic advisory. The firm has dedicated professionals focused on plastics & packaging, business services & technology, automotive, distribution, transportation & logistics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and consumer, food, & retail industries. PMCF has offices in Chicago, Detroit, Denver, and globally through its ownership in Corporate Finance International. PMCF is also an affiliate of Plante Moran, one of the nation's largest professional services firms. For more information, visit pmcf.com.

Media contact

Matt Jamison, Managing Director

P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF)

Matt.Jamison@pmcf.com

Matt Rupprecht, Vice President

P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF)

Matt.Rupprecht@pmcf.com

Jayson Gitt, Vice President

P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF)

Jayson.Gitt@pmcf.com

