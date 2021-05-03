Sandusky, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced plans to present the company's CBD Nutraceutical Sales Rollout Plan this Friday, May 7, 2021.

Last year, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY). RespRx is a CBD treatment under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG is working with Veristat, a contract research organization (CRO), dedicated to the clinical advance of therapies and treatments through regulatory approval.

Separately, PAOG is working with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) on packaging, and marketing that draws on PAOG's cannabis extract intellectual property to produce a line of CBD Nutraceuticals for a broad spectrum of consumers interests in a healthy lifestyle.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com .

