Stripe Theory: Core Learning Exchange Announces Support for the SkillUp Together Fund

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Core Learning Exchange (Core-LX) announced today its support for the SkillUp Coalition, a non-profit that has just launched an upskilling solution built to help America's laid-off and furloughed workers access the training and employment opportunities they need to secure a place in the economy of the future. SkillUp is dedicated to helping the more than 40 million workers impacted by COVID-19 get rehired for in-demand jobs in high-growth industries. Core-LX has agreed to allocate a percentage of the royalties it generates from its publishing partners to support the SkillUp Together Fund.

"Core Learning Exchange's missionis closely aligned with that of the SkillUp Coalition," saidJeff Katzman, CEO and founder of Core-LX. "Wecurate the best-of-breed career & technical education and STEM content which is uniquely designed to address the challenges facing learners impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Today we are announcing a pledge to pay up to 5% of our course royalties to the SkillUp Together Fund. This commitment demonstrates our enthusiastic support of the goal of improving economic opportunities for all students and all workers."

In February 2021 the SkillUp Coalition, which provides displaced workers with opportunities to gain new skills and secure in-demand jobs, announced the launch of a fund with the goal of benefitting 30,000 workers displaced by COVID-19. Known as the SkillUp Together Fund, money raised immediately goes to recipients in the form of $1,000 grants that cover the cost of training, equipment, or special support services. The Fund will target those most impacted by the pandemic who are making under $40,000 a year and have less than a bachelor's degree. SkillUp aims to raise $30 million in total and disperse the funds fully within 12 to 18 months.

"Since the launch of SkillUp, our aim has been to quickly re-skill and re-employ those who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," said Steve Lee, Executive Director of SkillUp Coalition. "We've experienced rapid growth in the number of workers we've been able to help, and this fundraising effort will enable us to scale that impact even more. Every $1,000 directly supports an upskilling opportunity for a COVID-impacted worker and their family. We are excited to welcome Core Learning Exchange to the group of organizations declaring their support for this important effort."

SkillUp Coalition has grown to include over 60 organizations and now offers 60 career pathways in four industries (technology, healthcare, business, and skilled trades). Five organizations came together to co-found the fund, including SkillUp,JFF, Opportunity@Work, Social Finance, and Stand Together. Pioneer donors include the Charles Koch Foundation, the Irvine Foundation, and Walmart.org.

About SkillUp

SkillUp, a nonprofit coalition comprised of over 50 training and education providers, employers, tech firms and philanthropies, including Walmart, Paschall Truck Lines, Unity Technologies, The Project on Workforce at the Harvard Kennedy School, and others, provides career navigation, training programs, and job opportunities to help displaced workers secure their place in the new economy. Learn more at www.skillup.org.

About Core Learning Exchange

Core-LX offers a best-of-breed, and natively digital turnkey solution for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and STEM programs for middle schools, high schools, and community colleges. The Core-LX mastery learning platform offers courses that lead students to earn industry-recognized credentials, pathways to high-paying, high-demand careers that require neither a 4-year degree nor the associated student loan debt.

