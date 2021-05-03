Cyren Ltd: Cyren Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release for Monday May 17, 2021

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its first quarter 2021 results on Monday, May 17, 2021, after U.S. markets close.

The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 17, 2021.

US: 1-877-407-0312

Israel: 1-80-940-6247

International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyren05172021/en.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until May 31, 2021. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13719133. An archived version of the replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by GlobalView, Cyren's global security cloud that identifies emerging threats on a global basis in real-time, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with threat detection services, threat intelligence and enterprise email security products for leading email providers, cybersecurity vendors, service providers and enterprises. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

