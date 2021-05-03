Q1 2021 net sales rise 52% (48% CER) to $567.2 million, exceeds outlook for at least 45% CER growth; adj. EPS up 94% to $0.66 ($0.65 CER), exceeds outlook for ~$0.60-0.62 CER

16% CER growth to $364 million from non-COVID product groups, represent 64% of total sales, while COVID-19 product group sales rise 186% CER to $203 million

Q1 2021 operating cash flow rises over 700% to $128.6 million, free cash flow of $82.3 million

Reaffirming full-year 2021 outlook for ~18-20% CER net sales growth and ~$2.42-2.46 CER adjusted diluted EPS

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced strong results of operations for the first quarter of 2021, exceeding the goals for net sales and adjusted earnings per share.

Net sales in the first quarter of 2021 rose 52% (+48% at constant exchange rates, CER) to $567.2 million from the first quarter of 2020, and faster than the outlook of at least 45% CER growth. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.66 ($0.65 CER) against the outlook of about $0.60-0.62 CER, and rose 94% from $0.34 in the first quarter of 2020.

"Our results for the first quarter of 2021 once again show QIAGEN continuing to execute and beat the outlook set for sales and earnings growth," said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. "This performance was particularly driven by 16% CER growth in sales of non-COVID product groups that represented 64% of our sales. We are pleased with trends showing that research laboratories around the world are increasingly returning to work and clinical labs are moving beyond COVID testing. This progress underlines the point that QIAGEN's business is COVID relevant, but not COVID dependent.

"Our teams continue to show great dedication in meeting the ongoing demand for QIAGEN solutions to support the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes launching new solutions for both COVID-19 testing, and many of which have non-COVID applications.

"We have made multiple product expansions to our non-COVID related portfolio, including the launch of a Lyme Disease test based on QuantiFERON technology with our partner DiaSorin, bringing the QIAcube Connect sample processing instrument to clinical customers and releasing the QIAsphere solution to offer cloud-based platform connectivity for QIAstat-Dx and QIAcube Connect as a start, and for use in the future on other instruments and automation systems in the future. As we look forward to delivering on our commitments for 2021, we are well on track to positioning QIAGEN for sustainable growth and creating greater value beyond the pandemic."

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed more than 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

