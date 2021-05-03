Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
East Africa Metals könnte jetzt wirklich den Mega-Jackpot knacken!
03.05.2021 | 22:17
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Video Communications to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of frictionless enterprise video communications, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom
Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly tradedand follow @zoom.

Public Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Global PR Lead for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
