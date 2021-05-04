Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, announces a change in the board of directors.

Effective May 3, 2021, Mr. Michael Newman has resigned from the board of directors of the Company.

"We thank Mr. Newman for his time on the board during our going public process." Said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "Moving forward the board will be looking to replace the vacant seat by identifying a person with expertise in our field who can help the Company implement our long term growth plans."

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

