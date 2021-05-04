Memory Care Unit at Sholom Announces Recent Updates

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Sholom, a provider of senior independent and assisted living housing in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, is happy to announce various developments regarding their 3 North Memory Care at Sholom Home West. The Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus offers various senior living accommodations, from independent retirement living, to memory care, and assisted living. The services provided include: independent living, HUD subsidized housing, long term care, short term rehabilitation, assisted living, memory care, home care, hospice care, adult day program, wellness, catering, and respite care.

First of all, Shundiin, Viktoriya, and the other members of the Therapeutic Recreation team have been very active with regards to high-quality programming and have re-implemented a Daily Programming Schedule on the 3 North memory care unit. This can be seen at the Health Unit Corridinator Desk by all who visit the unit. The reimplementation of the regimented group programming is once again bringing smiles to the resident's faces.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, Sarah Philippe has been encouraging volunteers to work on the memory care unit on Mondays and Fridays and it appears that the residents love it. They are also excited to cooperate with AmeriCorps in the near future for the purpose of having more volunteers to come and spend time with the residents.

And finally, the 3 North memory care unit has launched a "Volunteer Guidebook." This includes an "About Me" page for each of the residents. The About Me page for the residents includes snack preferences, person-centered activity interests, mobility, and behavioral interventions if applicable for each of the residents.

The Guidebook is designed to be used as a resource by volunteers and includes a list of popular activities and interventions, the Daily Path schedule for the unit, and snack offerings. Sholom plans to educate volunteers on utilizing the guidebook to help with the facilitation of programs, document on what they have worked on during their time on the 3 North memory care unit, and conducting one on one visits. Those who are interested in such developments are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates in the future and all are urged to view company Facebook page.

Sholom has two specialized memory care programs that are a component of their assisted living services. These are available in the Jay & Rose Phillips Center for Memory Care located within the Bentson Family Assisted Living Residence in St. Paul and the Leo & Doris Hodroff Pavilion for Memory Care located within the Roitenberg Family Assisted Living Residence in St. Louis Park. They also provide individualized care for Alzheimer's and other memory illnesses within the skilled nursing environment at Sholom Home West in St. Louis Park.

Based on the Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures of 2020, over 5 million Americans are currently living with this debilitating disease. This annual report from the Alzheimer's Association estimates that by 2050, this number would have increased to 14 million Americans. At present, Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the US. It was also noted that between 2000 and 2018, the number deaths due to Alzheimer's disease increased by 146 percent, which is regarded as a major healthcare crisis. This is the reason why Sholom is focused on doing their best to help people who are suffering from Alzheimer's and other kinds of dementia.

At Sholom, they focus on maintaining the memory care resident's present autonomy, providing the kind of stimulation that may help improve the resident's memory and physical condition, and carefully monitor each resident to prevent further deterioration. That is why Alzheimer's assisted living is often recommended. Families of patients would not be able to provide the necessary professional monitoring and care. Alzheimer's patients usually require round the clock monitoring by professionals, who are knowledgeable and experienced in differentiating a temporary issue from a major health issue that may be developing.

Those who are interested in learning more about the senior care services offered can contact Sholom today on their website, or through the phone or via email.

###

For more information about Sholom, contact the company here:



Sholom

Jamie Maddeaux - Vice President of Marketing and Sales

651-894-4242

JMaddeaux@SHOLOM.com

3620 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN 55426

SOURCE: Sholom

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644216/Memory-Care-Unit-at-Sholom-Announces-Recent-Updates