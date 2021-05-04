CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Opening of New Store in California

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Gaming Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise is proud to announce the addition of a new CPR location in Long Beach, California. As the fastest-growing and largest repair franchise in the nation, the network is thrilled to expand its footprint in the Los Angeles area. CPR congratulates store owners Adam Jaratanian and Minas Martirosyan on opening their sixth store.

"Adam and Minas have had wonderful success running their five other locations," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Under their management, we have no doubt that CPR Long Beach will be a success as well."

Customers who live in or near Long Beach, CA are always welcome to stop into Adam and Minas' new store when they need assistance with their device. Their store sits in a central, urban location along with many other businesses and industrial parks, making it a wonderful place to complete errands while waiting for your fast, affordable repair.

Adam and Minas have been Los Angeles residents their entire lives and are dedicated to providing their home town with much needed cell phone repair services.

Including their involvement in the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, the pair also sponsors local schools. When Adam and Minas aren't hard at work running seven franchises, they enjoy traveling and spending time with friends and family.

"Having lived in the area our entire lives," said Adam. "We have been able to grow with the city and identify gaps in the local economy that we have been fortunate to fill."

From cracked screens to broken charging ports and more, Cell Phone Repair Long Beach is your one-stop smartphone repair shop. In addition to smartphones, their expert technicians can fix tablets, laptops, computers, gaming consoles, and more!

To learn more about Adam and Minas' CPR Long Beach store, please contact the store at the details provided below:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Long Beach is located at:

3917 E Anaheim St

Long Beach, CA 90804

Please contact the store at 562-600-6066 or via email: repairs@cpr-longbeach.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/long-beach-ca/

Adam and Minas' other CPR stores are:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Burbank

1802 W Olive Ave

Burbank, CA 91506

818-260-0001

CPR Cell Phone Repair Studio City

11304 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA 91604

818-442-1000

CPR Cell Phone Repair Granada Hills

16204 Devonshire St

Granada Hills, CA 91344

818-792-3355

CPR Cell Phone Repair Simi Valley

2090 C First St

Simi Valley, CA 93065

805-251-1111

CPR Cell Phone Repair Thousand Oaks

3178 Thousand Oaks Blvd.

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

805-449-1177

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2021, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the sixth consecutive year and ranked second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales Category. CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (AIZ). For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Media Contact

Chris Jourdan

chris.jourdan@cpr-corporate.com

877-392-6278 ext. 7711

Independence, Ohio

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644239/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Announces-Opening-of-New-Store-in-California