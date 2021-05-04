Envista Forensics Grows Fire and Explosion Division with Gert Jakobsen

SILKEBORG, Denmark, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Forensics, a global forensic consulting firm grows their fire investigation division with industry veteran Gert Jakobsen (IAAI-CFI) as Senior Fire Investigator.

Jakobsen is no stranger to the industry, as he's investigated more than 1000 fires in the last 20 years. Gert has, among other things, worked as department lead and fire investigator at the Danish Institute of Fire (DBI). He also co-authored the Nordic Fire Manual in 2018 which is used for fire and explosion training all across the region. Furthermore, Gert has served as a board member on the Nordic Association of Fire Investigators (NAFI).

"We are really excited to have Gert join our team and further grow our capabilities in fire investigation across the Nordics," said Kenneth Millard, Managing Director, Envista Forensics, Denmark. "His experience, personality, and amazing expertise will undoubtedly resonate with clients. Gert has a precise talent for attention to detail that I know our clients will appreciate."

Jakobsen has worked numerous complex, and high-profile cases in his tenure including marine, offshore investigations and major loss investigations.

"I couldn't be happier about this next step in my carrier with a company like Envista," said Jakobsen. "They are well-known for their global forensic practices, and I'm excited to lend my expertise. I can see the potential to the market as Envista continues to grow in the Nordics the same way they have in countless other regions of the world," mentioned Jakobsen. "I'm excited to be a part of it and continue to assist clients in the same way I always have."

Jakobsen can be reached at gert.jakobsen@envistaforensics.com or +45 24235807.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting services. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

