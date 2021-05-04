Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals könnte jetzt wirklich den Mega-Jackpot knacken!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Stuttgart
03.05.21
10:30 Uhr
11,800 Euro
-0,200
-1,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.05.2021 | 07:13
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JSC Halyk Bank: The 2020 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: The 2020 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank 

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: The 2020 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank 
04-May-2021 / 06:41 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The 2020 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank 
 
The 2020 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism on April 30, 2021 and is available for 
inspection at: https://www.fca.org.uk/ 
 
The 2020 Annual Report is also available at JSC Halyk Bank's website https://halykbank.com/financial-results 
 
About Halyk Bank 
 
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, 
SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the 
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since 
October 2019. 
 
With total assets of KZT 10,387.8 as at 31 December 2020, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the 
largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 611 branches and outlets across the country. The 
Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. 
 
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com 
 
- ENDS- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Halyk Bank 
 
Mira Kassenova 
+7 727 259 04 30 
MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
+7 727 259 04 53 
Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
+7 727 330 16 77 
NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  102736 
EQS News ID:  1192007 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192007&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 00:41 ET (04:41 GMT)

HALYK SAVINGS BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.