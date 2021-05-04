DJ JSC Halyk Bank: The 2020 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: The 2020 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank 04-May-2021 / 06:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The 2020 Annual Report of JSC Halyk Bank The 2020 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism on April 30, 2021 and is available for inspection at: https://www.fca.org.uk/ The 2020 Annual Report is also available at JSC Halyk Bank's website https://halykbank.com/financial-results About Halyk Bank Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019. With total assets of KZT 10,387.8 as at 31 December 2020, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 611 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com - ENDS- For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Mira Kassenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 Margulant@halykbank.kz Nurgul Mukhadi +7 727 330 16 77 NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 102736 EQS News ID: 1192007 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192007&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 00:41 ET (04:41 GMT)