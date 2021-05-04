Infosys to Create 1,000 Digital Jobs in the UK to Fuel Post-Pandemic Growth

- Infosys is committed to nurturing young talent and closing UK's digital skills gap by hiring graduates from UK colleges and universities

- Company's investment in UK talent reinforces its dedication to strengthening UK-India relationship

LONDON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today reinforced its commitment to supporting UK's economic recovery and growth by announcing plans to hire 1,000 workers in the country over the next three years.

New hires will be working at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space, including cloud computing, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, open source technologies and enterprise services to support some of the world's largest organizations navigate their digital journeys. The company will provide critical training and mentoring opportunities for the fresh hires.

Recognized as a Top Employer globally and ranked among the top five employers in the UK for 2021, the new team members will join a world-class workforce spanning Infosys' design studio in Shoreditch, its innovation center in Canary Wharf and proximity centres in Nottingham and other client locations across the UK.

To ensure a diverse talent pool and support the upskilling of the industry's future leaders, a large proportion of the workforce will be hired from recently graduated students from leading colleges and universities in the UK. The company will also hire experienced professionals from technology and consulting with deep sector expertise who will be able to support local businesses in their digital journeys and lead a robust workforce for the future.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said, "While the talent gap has been looming, the events of the past year have exacerbated the need for vital digital skills as businesses have rapidly accelerated their digital transformation. Bridging the digital divide and making quality digital education accessible to every citizen are vital to the establishment of a robust future workforce, and the UK's economic recovery. Our commitment to the UK is to support both recovery and growth through digital acceleration, hiring new talent, and supporting the development and reskilling of existing talent to meet evolving economic demands. We continue to partner with universities across the UK to nurture the next generation of digital leaders and continually strive to close the skills gap, investing in a brighter future for everyone."

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, said, "This investment from Infosys is a vote of confidence in the UK and its technology sector and will help that sector scale new heights - creating the jobs of the future. We need more firms like Infosys with a commitment to investing in people to help the UK build back better."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

