Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals könnte jetzt wirklich den Mega-Jackpot knacken!
04.05.2021
LG and Shaker To Upgrade AC Production Facility in Saudi Arabia With Innovative Automation Tech

With Advanced Robotics and AI Technology, LG-Shaker will Boost Production Capacity and Operating Efficiency to Lead the Competitive Saudi Arabian Market

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. (Shaker), Saudi Arabia's leading importer, manufacturer and distributor of air conditioners and home appliances, have announced new investment in their joint-venture air conditioner (AC) production facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Opening a new era in the local manufacturing industry, the LG-Shaker plant will deploy industrial robots and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automate the production process and optimize operational efficiency.

LG Electronics air conditioner manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia

Robots used in manufacturing process at LG Electronics air conditioner plant in Saudi Arabia

LG DUALCOOL Residential Air Conditioner

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct Air Conditioner

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct Air Conditioner

The adoption of cutting-edge automation technology will result in increased output and enable the plant to produce components that are now sourced, in part, from external providers. With the far-reaching upgrades to its facility, LG-Shaker will accelerate manufacturing capabilities and reduce production costs, boosting its competitiveness in the Saudi AC market, which is one of most important in the Middle East and is expected to grow by two percent over the next three years.

"This investment in cutting-edge production technology further cements our long-term relationship," said Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, chief executive officer at Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. "We will continue to strengthen our partnership to bring consumers the latest life-enhancing innovations, and to contribute to the growth of domestic manufacturing in Saudi Arabia."

Since commencing operation in 2018, the LG-Shaker manufacturing facility in Riyadh has widened the availability of high-performance LG residential and system air conditioners across the Middle East and North Africa, including the Gulf states and Egypt. Representing LG's commitment to the communities where it operates, the AC production facility has aided in the development of a robust local manufacturing sector, in line with the goals of Saudi Arabia's Saudi Vision 2030 and National Industrial Development and Logistics Vision (NIDLP).

"Adopting robotics and AI in our AC manufacturing plant will enable LG-Shaker to scale up in-house production and overall capacity, giving us better control of our supply chain and enhancing our ability to serve customers in the region," said Ilhwan Lee, president of LG Electronics Middle East and Africa. "With stable production and increased output based on our long-standing partnership, LG can rapidly meet market demand and fast-changing consumer needs."

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as well as visionary products featuring next generation AI. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502620/image001.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502626/image002.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502625/image003.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502624/image004.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502623/image005.jpg


© 2021 PR Newswire
