WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
Frankfurt
04.05.21
08:08 Uhr
5,600 Euro
-0,100
-1,75 %
AECI Limited - Directorate Change

AECI Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, May 3

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company or the Group)

EARLY RETIREMENT OF A DIRECTOR OF AECI MINING LIMITED, A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF AECI

Edwin Ludick, a Director of AECI Mining Limited, has advised the Board of Directors of AECI (the Board) of his intention to take early retirement at the end of the Company's financial year (31 December 2021).

Edwin has served the Group for 30 years and has held his current position since 2015. He joined Chemical Services Limited as a Human Resources Manager in 1991 and ultimately served on that company's Executive Committee and board before joining AECI's Executive Committee in 2010. During his career he has held positions as Managing Director and Chairman at a number of AECI entities.

The Board and Edwin's fellow AECI Executive Committee colleagues thank him for his valuable contribution over three decades and wish him well in his retirement.

A process to appoint a suitable successor will commence immediately.

Woodmead, Sandton
3 May 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

