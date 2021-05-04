Insurance Company NÜRNBERGER Establishes Transparency Across Its Microservices Landscape With LeanIX Microservice Intelligence

LeanIX helps insurance leader achieve transparency and governance for cloud migration strategy

BONN, Germany, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- LeanIX, the platform that enables Corporate and Product IT teams to plan and manage their Continuous Transformation journey, today announced that insurance firm NÜRNBERGER Versicherung (NÜRNBERGER) has deployed the LeanIX Microservice Intelligence solution to support its cloud transformation. NÜRNBERGER has deployed LeanIX Microservice Intelligence with the LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Suite to create transparency over its application and microservice landscape, and to establish governance while transitioning from mainframe to microservices. NÜRNBERGER operates in the life, private health, property/casualty and auto insurance segments, primarily in Germany and Austria.

"With Microservice Intelligence, we can ensure that we don't make mistakes during our microservices journey - be it regulatory, license-related, and beyond. We need to have a clear understanding of possible security risks that are related to failed version updates or the exchange of library versions. We also need to closely monitor all of these issues, because the variety of technologies in use means that individual deviations are directly multiplied," said Stefan Spangel, cloud architect for NÜRNBERGER. "With the help of LeanIX Microservice Intelligence we can manage these risks and at the same time establish transparency, create reports, and notify the affected user groups with little effort. Ultimately, this is the basis to implement governance in our cloud environment."

For the full customer success story, visit: https://www.leanix.net/en/customers/success-stories/nuernberger-versicherung-mi

LeanIX Microservice Intelligence automatically creates a microservices catalog that integrates with DevOps toolchains to provide 360-degree transparency of all cloud-native applications, ownership and dependencies. Knowing where microservices are deployed, who is responsible and how they deliver business value enables Product IT teams to control complexity, boost developer productivity and build reliable software. As the basis for Implementing its cloud migration strategy, NÜRNBERGER uses Microservice Intelligence to automate the documentation and provide the distinction between functional enterprise architecture and technical microservices landscape to improve stakeholder alignment.

"LeanIX has provided us with a connector that allows us to automatically record both our CI/CD pipeline and a Kubernetes cluster and display them in Microservice Intelligence," said Andreas Michler, enterprise architect at NÜRNBERGER. "We initially focused exclusively on the architecture components that we rebuilt. Everything that runs via the pipeline or is deployed in Kubernetes is also 100% documented in Microservice Intelligence."

"We had an ITIL-compliant CMDB but the data quality was not sufficient to create reliable metrics and gain specific insights," Michler continued. "Thus, we had no useful information on a technical level. Even if we had taken a "traditional" approach and documented microservices by hand, the data quality would have been so poor from the start that this information wouldn't have served us as a trusted database either. Therefore, it was clear to us that we needed automated processes."

"Thanks to the automated documentation, our development teams can efficiently navigate the technical application landscape and ultimately develop stable and secure software," said Patrick Link, enterprise architect for NÜRNBERGER. "Microservice Intelligence helps us tremendously as it provides a transparent view of our deployments and, thanks to the subscription feature, we receive direct information about new deployments. Another use case we deal with is establishing governance in the cloud world. Without detailed documentation or automation, it is difficult for us to track which microservices are running where and which technologies are being used. Technology risk management is also one of the topics we address in this area."

To learn more about Microservice Intelligence, visit: https://www.leanix.net/en/solutions/microservice-intelligence

About LeanIX

The LeanIX platform promotes continuous transformation and enables Corporate IT and Product IT teams to establish superior governance while efficiently organizing, planning, and managing IT landscapes. From SaaS management and enterprise architecture management to the organisation of multicloud environments and the cataloging of microservices for DevOps teams: LeanIX follows a collaborative and data-driven approach, focusing on speed and control in cloud environments and enabling companies to make sound and fast decisions based on comprehensive data.

More than 400 enterprises including adidas, DHL, Volkswagen and numerous well-known technology companies such as Atlassian, Dropbox and Workday trust in LeanIX. More than 40 certified partners such as Deloitte and PwC rely on the dynamically growing IT company co-founded in 2012 by CEO André Christ.

With EA Connect Days, LeanIX has been regularly organizing one of the world's most important industry events in the field of Enterprise Architecture since 2014. The company, headquartered in Bonn, has additional locations in San Francisco, Boston and Denver (USA) as well as in Ljubljana (Slovenia), Munich (Germany), Utrecht (Netherlands) and Hyderabad (India) and employs more than 350 people worldwide.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

303-589-1941

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450225/LeanIX_Logo.jpg