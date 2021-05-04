Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.05.2021
East Africa Metals könnte jetzt wirklich den Mega-Jackpot knacken!
WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Frankfurt
04.05.21
08:07 Uhr
105,00 Euro
+4,00
+3,96 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.05.2021 | 08:08
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at April 30,2021 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), of which 8,293,975 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 223,877,207. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Company's Articles of Association.

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)

May 4, 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644248/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
