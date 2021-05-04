Anzeige
04.05.2021
WKN: A2AN1Z ISIN: SE0000767188 
Frankfurt
03.05.21
15:33 Uhr
0,545 Euro
-0,012
-2,15 %
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 08:27
Alligator Bioscience and BioArctic enter into research agreement in the neurodegenerative field

LUND, Sweden, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that it has entered into a joint research agreement with BioArctic AB, a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Under the agreement, Alligator will employ its proprietary antibody generation technologies in collaboration with BioArctic to develop new product candidates.

"We are very pleased that BioArctic has recognized the power of Alligator's proprietary phage display libraries which have been successfully used to generate Alligator's suite of immuno-oncology programs. The application of this technology to the neurodegenerative field demonstrates the broad applicability of our powerful platform," said Malin Carlsson, interim CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

"BioArctic's focus is to develop new treatments to help patients with neurological diseases. We are looking forward to working together with Alligator, utilizing their phage display platform, in the development of new antibody therapeutic candidates with novel mechanisms of action," said Johanna Fälting, Vice President and Head of Research at BioArctic.

For further information, please contact:
Malin Carlsson, Interim CEO
E-mail: malin.carlsson@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 46-540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on May 4, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/3339237/1411903.pdf

Release

