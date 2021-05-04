DJ Total Voting Rights

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Total Voting Rights 04-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Total Voting Rights In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Arix Bioscience plc announces that its total issued share capital at the close of business on 30 April 2021 comprised 135,609,653 Ordinary Shares of 0.001 pence each fully paid. This figure includes 2,311,853 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 133,297,800 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The above figure of 133,297,800 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. [ENDS] For further information, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com

