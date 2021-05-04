Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ngenic AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (198/21)

Listing of Ngenic AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Ngenic AB (publ), company registration number 556817-4790, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Ngenic AB (publ, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 8, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 2 974 000 shares. Shares Short name: NGENIC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 4 208 568 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015812573 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 222460 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556817-4790 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------- 50 Industrials ------------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods & Services ------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye Aktiebolag. For further information, please call Redeye Aktiebolagon 08 121 576 90.