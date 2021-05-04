Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Revised AGM Arrangements and Notice of Q1 Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE, LSE: VLU) (the "Company" or "Valeura"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces revised arrangements for its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") and provides notice of its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

New AGM Arrangements

The Meeting will be held on May 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time) as previously announced. However, in the interest of public safety, and in response to the Province of Alberta's restrictions on group gatherings relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will now be held as a virtual event, and shareholders will not be permitted to physically attend in person. All shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting by proxy , as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice"), which is available on the Company's website and on www.SEDAR.com.

Shareholders may participate in the formal proceedings of the Meeting and a management presentation thereafter, by way of the webcast and conference call details below. The management team will host a live question and answer session with interested dial-in participants at the end of the event.

Event title: Valeura Energy 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1438362&tp_key=e24b5dd660

Calgary dial-in: 587-880-2171

Toronto local: 416-764-8688

North America toll free: 1-888-390-0546

UK toll free: 08006522435

Registered Shareholders and Duly Appointed Proxyholders

While advance voting by proxy is strongly preferred, special provisions have been put in place for registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who follow the required procedures to participate in the Meeting and vote at the Meeting. For clarity, these provisions will only be made available for registered shareholders, being those who do not hold their shares through a broker and are in possession of physical share certificates, and duly appointed proxyholders. To be entitled to live participation and voting at the Meeting, such shareholders or proxyholders must contact the Company to pre-register by Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at IR@valeuraenergy.com and will be required to provide positive proof of their identity and proof of their registered shareholding or appointment as proxyholder in advance before being granted participant-level access to the virtual Meeting.

Q1 2021 Results

Also on May 13, 2021, the Company intends to release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results, prior to market open.

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Heather Campbell, CFO

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

Auctus Advisors LLP (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 7711 627 449

Jonathan Wright

Valeura@auctusadvisors.co.uk

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks, Hugo Liddy

Valeura@camarco.co.uk

