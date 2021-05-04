News summary:

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that POST Luxembourg has deployed its FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal to boost the capacity of its national core network. By simply plugging the technology into its backbone infrastructure, the communication service provider has evolved its network to support 400GbE client services. The solution ensures that POST Luxembourg's transport system delivers optimal performance and the lowest cost per bit for all fiber links. Featuring software-defined optics and telemetry streaming for total network visibility, TeraFlex enables POST Luxembourg to address the key backhaul challenges of 5G.

"ADVA's compact, plug-and-play technology enables us to ensure high levels of speed and efficiency for our networks while meeting the connectivity needs of both our mobile and enterprise customers," said Pierre Scholtes, head of telecom networks, POST Luxembourg. "The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex maximizes the value of our network. It's enabled us to affordably make the leap to 5G backhaul without adding complexity."

The low-power 1RU ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex injects unprecedented spectral efficiency as well as supporting services with speeds up to 400Gbit/s over POST Luxembourg's backbone network. It empowers the country's leading provider of ICT and telecom services to meet rapidly rising capacity requirements today and well into the 5G future. POST Luxembourg's infrastructure is well prepared for the continuously growing data demands of next-generation mobile applications. TeraFlex achieves this using software-defined fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities, determining the best possible capacity and spectral efficiency for each light path.

"By utilizing our FSP 3000 TeraFlex to future-proof its backhaul architecture, POST Luxembourg is leading the way in the Benelux region. Our unique solution is now optimizing all optical paths in its network, improving port efficiency, enhancing performance and delivering major opex savings," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "The key advantage our TeraFlex brings is its ability to maximize the transmission capacity for any given fiber link. That enables POST Luxembourg to exploit untapped capacity in its existing infrastructure without the cost of a complete system upgrade. It provides a route to 5G capacity and flexibility without major effort or risk."

