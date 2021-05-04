Services built on Databricks' Unified Data Analytics Platform to provide complementary parallelised machine and human compute

Hivemind, the versatile data preparation platform that streamlines and systematises human data work, today announced they have partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company that offers an open and unified platform for data analytics and AI. Databricks and Hivemind provide complementary parallelised machine and human compute, allowing mind and machine to work better together to build, prepare, and analyse datasets end-to-end.

Databricks' Unified Data Analytics Platform, built on a modern Lakehouse architecture in the cloud, radically simplifies enterprise data infrastructure by combining the best elements of data warehouses and data lakes. It enables massive-scale data engineering, collaborative data science, full-lifecycle machine learning and business analytics. Customers also benefit from data security, compliance and reduced DevOps costs. All of this means organizations can finally apply AI across their data and drive disruptive innovations to the market.

Hivemind enables organisations to produce exceptional data. Its software allows clients to embed human decision-making in their data infrastructure so they can rely on data that is accurate, bespoke and efficiently delivered. As a result of the partnership, enterprise organisations will empower their data scientists to transform unstructured data within Delta Lake into fit-for-purpose structured data; inspect and fix data problems found by Delta Lake; wrangle data to feed applications running on Databricks; and achieve high quality training data with human oversight using Hivemind's platform.

"We're thrilled to be working with Hivemind and look forward to delivering unique value to our joint customers," said Junta Nakai, Global Industry Leader of Financial Services and Sustainability at Databricks. "Our partnership with Hivemind helps enterprises unlock differentiated insights from Delta Lake for use-cases ranging from risk management to ESG investing. Databricks' Unified Data Analytics Platform coupled with Hivemind's software will bring together the two most important assets any enterprise has: its people and its data."

"We are delighted to partner with Databricks and bring our joint customers a practical, flexible solution to data problems across the life cycle of the data science process" said Jon Bratton, Chief Commercial Officer at Hivemind. "We believe that data science works best in partnership with human decision making. Hivemind was created based on this belief to address the biggest challenge in data science which is getting great data."

To learn more, view the reference architecture or request a demo please register here https://hvmd.io/databricks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005034/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jon Bratton

Chief Commercial Officer

jon.bratton@hvmd.io