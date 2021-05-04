Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 09:04
Praxis Expands Product Offering and Releases New Website

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis, the ultimate payments software, just announced its official relocation to its new headquarters in Limassol, a variety of new products, and a brand new website.

Established in 2016, Praxis is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that focuses on creating streamlined payment solutions while maintaining high approval rates.

With their clientele significantly increasing, and with most of their clients being market makers and major gaming software providers, their competitive offering is fierce.

As part of this enormous growth, Praxis is now recruiting more than 30 new professionals to staff their new 800+ square meters headquarters. The new offices are located in the heart of Limassol's financial district with technologically advanced and luxurious offices.

There is no doubt the Praxis offering will continue to develop and provide its merchants with the highest quality and level of service and along with their new products, the company's growth is inevitable.

With multiple new recruitments, new clients, new CRM integrations, and an enormous number of new pay-tech products, the company's significant growth places them among the top financial technology providers out there.

Praxis is now without a doubt a trend maker and continues to be a leader in the world of online payments technology that will influence and lead innovation within the industry.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501755/Praxis_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
