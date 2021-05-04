Anzeige
Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.: Lumissil Microsystems HomePlug Green PHY IC Selected by Vitesco Technologies

MILPITAS, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of state-of the-art automotive powertrain technologies and electrification solutions, has selected Lumissil Microsystems HomePlug Green PHY IS32CG5317 communications IC solution for EV charging.

Lumissil Microsystems IS32CG5317 is the most advanced automotive grade Green PHY chip available on the market. Its low power consumption, monolithic design, small package, programmability, and advanced communication features make it the most attractive solution for automotive charging systems.

Vitesco Technologies and Lumissil are collaborating to deliver the highest quality, complete solution for electric vehicle manufacturers. Vitesco Technologies will offer a range of products based on Lumissil's Green PHY IC product to address a variety of market needs.

"We are happy to collaborate with a market leader like Vitesco Technologies, who has set a standard for quality," said Nadav Katsir, VP and GM of the Connectivity BU at Lumissil Microsystems. "Vitesco Technologies is an experienced provider of charging systems for Electric Vehicles and has a clear understanding of market needs and requirements."

About Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies develops innovative, efficient powertrain technologies for all type of vehicle. Our portfolio includes 48-volt electrification solutions, electric drives, and power electronics for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. Furthermore, the product range counts electronic controls, sensors and actuators as well as solutions for exhaust after-treatment. Vitesco Technologies makes powertrains clean, efficient, and affordable - for a clean future. https://www.vitesco-technologies.com/en/Home/Company

About Lumissil Microsystems
Lumissil Microsystems is the analog/mixed-signal product division of ISSI, a fabless semiconductor company that designs and markets high performance integrated circuits for the following key markets:

About Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.

Contact: Raphi Zadicario, rzadicario@lumissil.com


