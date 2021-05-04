Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals könnte jetzt wirklich den Mega-Jackpot knacken!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLTK ISIN: GB00BYQB9V88 Ticker-Symbol: TI1 
Frankfurt
03.05.21
08:02 Uhr
3,500 Euro
+0,120
+3,55 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 09:09
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TI Fluid Systems Seeks Diverse Candidates To Join Board Of Directors

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology to enhance its Board of Directors diversity as it searches for candidates to replace Andrea Dunstan, who will step down after this year's Annual General Meeting.

"We were disappointed in Andrea's decision not to run for re-election" said Manfred Wennemer, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Andrea brought a great perspective, from both a UK governance and human resources point of view. We intend to fill her position on the board with an equally qualified and diverse candidate as we continue our journey to a gender and ethnically diverse Board of Directors."

TI Fluid Systems thanks Andrea for her tremendous contribution to the Board, including implementing significant changes to the proposed Remunerations Policy, aligning it with the Shareholders expectations and in compliance with UK regulations.

About TI Fluid Systems
TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 107 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

For more information, visit www.tifluidsystems.com.

TI FLUID SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.