In many respects, 2020 was a year of rebuilding for Pharnext following the disruption in its previous Phase III clinical study of PXT3003 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, type 1A (CMT1A). While showing positive results, the study's high dose arm was prematurely discontinued due to a manufacturing issue. In 2020, Pharnext completed gathering data from the study and met with the FDA and other authorities in preparation for the re-initiation of its pivotal Phase III clinical program, which started in March 2021.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...