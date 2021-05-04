A Danish consortium is seeking to store electricity from large scale renewable energy plants in the form of thermal energy in big tanks containing crushed, pea-sized stones made of basalt. The first 10 MWh demonstrator is planned to be developed in Denmark and to be powered by a wind facility. Another project is also under development in the United States and is planned to be linked to a solar plant.Denmark's Aarhus University (AU), Danish renewable energy company Stiesdal, and energy provider Andel Holding A/S are planning to develop a 10 MWh storage system that is able to store renewable energy, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...