The manufacturer says it shipped 1.69 GW of its inverters in the first three months of the year and predicted a further quarter-on-quarter rise in revenue from the current window.Israeli inverter maker and energy storage company SolarEdge has posted a set of reassuringly unexciting quarterly results which mark steady progress from the last three months of 2020 whilst being a step back from January-to-March last year. The company said it shipped 1.69 GWac of inverters in the first three months of this year for revenue of $406 million, up 13% from the $358 million generated from October to December ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...