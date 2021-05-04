Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA) will meet with debt investors in the coming days with a view to launching, subject to market conditions, a Sustainability-Linked Bond offering for an amount of EUR 300-500 million with a maturity of 5 to 7 years. The net proceeds of this issue would be used to partially refinance the Group's existing financial indebtedness. This issue would also enable the Group to diversify its sources of financing.

The Sustainability-Linked Bond is fully aligned with Verallia's 2030 ESG ambitions aiming to reduce scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 27.5% and increase its cullet rate on all furnaces, thus contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals defined by the United Nations (UN SDGs). The CO2 target, designed to support worldwide action to keep global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, has been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative.

The Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework and the Second Party Opinion are available here: https://www.verallia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/

About Verallia At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.5 billion in 2020. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes.

