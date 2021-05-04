Sitetracker Asset and Field Workflow Mastery delivers the same collaborative, high-ROI training, and enablement for administrators, power users, and business drivers but for those leveraging Sitetracker for the Field.

Participants will benefit from engaging virtually with the EDU team and the flexibility of self-paced, online learning.

Course participants will: learn Sitetracker for the Field fundamentals; manage and customize Forms, Assets, Crews, Scheduling and Dispatch, Resources, and Skills; and much more.

Sitetracker, the global standard for deploying, operating, and servicing critical infrastructure technology, announces the launch of Sitetracker Asset and Field Workflow Mastery, the second offering in the overall Sitetracker Certification series. The class is an extension of the original course, which is now renamed Sitetracker Project Workflow Mastery. The second course is immediately available to Sitetracker users who have completed the first. It is the best way for Sitetracker admins, power users, and business drivers to deliver high ROI, establish a solid foundation, and learn best practices related to work in the field.

Sitetracker Field and Asset Workflow Mastery is a two-day, hybrid-delivered course, where participants will benefit from engaging virtually with the EDU team and the flexibility of self-paced, online learning. The course is an immersive experience based on real-world business challenges and solved through a series of hands-on exercises and collaborative round table discussions with a diverse group of professionals from all over the globe. All participants will learn the skills to maintain, update, and customize Sitetracker to meet the specific needs of their business and deliver high ROI to their organizations. The course will remain virtual until further notice but will resume being in-person when travel and group gathering restrictions are lifted.

"Sitetracker remains committed to training and enabling the essential workers who deploy and maintain the world's critical infrastructure," said Lisa McNicholas, Head of Education and Enablement at Sitetracker. She continued, "With the ongoing and worsening talent shortage in our customers' industries, it is even more imperative that the current workforce receives nurturing and development. We are excited to offer a structured and collaborative environment to aid professionals in their careers and enable them to return high ROI to their organizations."

Over a hundred Sitetracker users have already become certified in field and asset workflow mastery, with general feedback positively summed up as "extending the value of mastering the Sitetracker platform for the end-to-end lifecycle of projects and assets."

If you would like to learn more about Sitetracker Certification or sign up for a course, please visit here. The next Asset and Field Workflow Mastery session available to users who have been Sitetracker Certified in Project Workflow Mastery will take place on May 26th and 27th, from 11-2pm EST.

About Sitetracker, Inc.

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries such as Vodafone, Ericsson, Black Veatch, Google Fiber, and EVgo rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $25 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005102/en/

Contacts:

Conrad Yu

cyu@sitetracker.com