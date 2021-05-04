beqom, a cloud-based compensation management software provider, has announced the launch of beqom rapide, a new fast track approach to automate the compensation processes of large and mid-sized organizations in as little as six weeks.

"Companies typically spend months, if not years, on IT projects to implement compensation management systems," according to Joost Hoppenbrouwers, beqom's Head of Services. "From our decade of working with world-renowned companies to automate their compensation processes, we have been able to distill the best practices that will enable other companies to get up and running in a matter of weeks."

A typical example of a beqom rapide customer was a technology company that was managing everything in spreadsheets. With plans for rapid growth, the company needed a more scalable solution that could fit their current scope yet be able to expand to meet their future needs. beqom rapide was a perfect fit, providing best practices compensation templates to automate their compensation processes in a short period of time.

beqom rapide can save significant time and expense in the digital transformation of compensation processes, including salary reviews, short-term incentives, bonus administration, executive compensation, and gender pay gap analysis.

beqom's solution helps companies improve employee engagement, attract and retain talent, boost performance, and optimize HR efficiency while gaining control, accuracy, and compliance in their rewards processes. The beqom rapide approach is seen as a fast track to compensation solution success, providing rapid time-to-value, elimination of cumbersome and error-prone manual processes, reduced costs, transparency, and compliance, while giving HR an adaptable solution that complements core HR software with best practices and analytics.

beqom rapide is designed to fit companies in any industry, addressing compensation populations from a roomful of executives to tens of thousands of employees. Unique requirements also can be accommodated by the highly flexible beqom solution, whether leveraging beqom rapide as a starting point or configuring the system from the ground up.

