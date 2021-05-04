According to a recent report from Brazilian consultancy Greener, unsubsidized solar projects are proliferating in the Latin American country. The study also reveals that the utility scale PV projects that are in an early or intermediate stage of development, have a combined capacity of 98.9 GW.In Brazil, there are currently around 13.38 GW of unsubsidized solar power projects in an advanced stage of development that have already secured permits to start commercial operations, according to the report Utility Scale PV Market 2021 Brazil, released by Brazilian consultancy Greener. "It is interesting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...