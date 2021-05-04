Anzeige
0,3600,38412:51
ACCESSWIRE
04.05.2021 | 12:08
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roscan Gold Corporation: Roscan Gold Significantly Increases Depth and Continuity of Mineralization Along Strike of 600m at Kabaya; All 52 Holes Drilled since Acquisition Intersect Gold Mineralization

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce positive DD/RC/AC drill results (Figure 1) from an additional 42 holes (29 DD and RC for 5,799m) totaling 6,500 meters (m) (Figure 1) at its Kabaya Target with all holes hitting gold mineralization (Table 1).

At the time of acquisition on July 3, 2020, Kabaya's NI43-101 resource was pit-constrained to a depth of 58m. Since the acquisition, all 52 holes DD/RC drilled by Roscan have intersected gold mineralization showing the remarkable continuity and consistency of the deposit. Our January 2021 drilling update (see News Release 19th Jan. 2021) reported an increase of the depth potential of Kabaya (KB1) to 196 meters (Figure 2).

Subsequent drilling outlined in this release has now confirmed the continuity of the mineralization to a depth of 232 meters (KB1) over a strike length of 600 meters (KB1 and KB2) and it remains open. The recent drilling outlined below has dramatically increased the volume of the prospective deposit and has major positive implications for future resource growth. In addition, at the East Limb (KB2), the mineralization has now been extended down to 150m in Fresh Rock from prior depth of 65m (Figure 2 and Figure 3) and remains open at depth.

There were multiple holes intersecting high gold grades (Table 1 and Figure 1), such as Drill hole RCDBS21-016 which intersected 17.66 gpt over 3.0m. While several holes showcased the broad consistency of the mineralization with intercepts such as 2.49 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-022. 2.29 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016, 1.31 gpt gold over 21.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-024 and 1.21 gpt gold over 30.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-012. Grade continuity and mineralization consistency reinforces our expectation for a robust new resource estimate at Kabaya by year end.

In addition, shallow regional step-out drilling has also revealed 2 newly discovered areas of high perspectivity, KB3 with 3.65gpt over 4.0m & KB4 with 3gpt over 16.0m, located respectively 1.0km North and 1.5km South from the current resource footprint (Figure 1). It should be noted that KB4 lies on the magnetic trend that extends from Mankouke West into Kabaya (Figure 4) over a 15km strike which has already yielding multiple high- grade intersections from earlier stage regional drilling such as our KN2 and MS2 discoveries announced over the last few months (Figure 3).

Kabaya - DD + RC Drilling Highlights (KB1 and KB2)

  • 17.66 gpt gold over 3.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 16.0m
    • Including 26.00 gpt gold over 2.0m from 16.0m
    • And 14.33 gpt gold over 2.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 74.0m
    • Including 28.00 gpt gold over 1.0m from 74.0m
    • And 2.29 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 23.0m
    • Including 10.47 gpt gold over 2.0m from 39.0m
  • 3.21 gpt gold over 8.0m from drill hole DDDBS21-22 from 46.6m
    • Including 16.10 gpt gold over 1.0m from 47.6m
  • 3.09 gpt gold over 9.3m from drill hole DDDBS20-15 from 0.0m
    • Including 8.73 gpt gold over 2.0m from 4.3m
  • 2.49 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-022 from 26.0m
    • Including 5.20 gpt gold over 6.0m from 35.0m
  • 1.72 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-021 from 2.0m
    • Including 4.68 gpt gold over 3.0m from 9.0m
  • 1.31 gpt gold over 21.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-024 from 35.0m
    • Including 4.40 gpt gold over 1.0m from 37.0m
  • 1.23 gpt gold over 17.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-018 from 65.0m
    • Including 7.40 gpt gold over 1.0m from 75.0m
  • 1.21 gpt gold over 30.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-012 from 27.0m
    • Including 3.38 gpt gold over 3.0m from 39.0m

Kabaya - AC Drilling (KB3 and KB4)

  • 3.06 gpt gold over 16.0m from drill hole ACDBS21-1514 from 30m
    • Including 6.53 gpt gold over 6m from 34m
  • 1.38 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole ACDBS21-1515 from Surface
    • Including 3.25 gpt gold over 4m from 8m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution for drill holes, 4: No top-cut.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "Since the acquisition in July 2020, Drilling at Kabaya has proven quite valuable as we have dramatically increased the continuity of the mineralization at depth over a strike length of 600m and have identified the potential to tap into a deeper feeder system with both KB1 and KB2 open at depth.

Kabaya has the potential to be a major contributor to our expected maiden resource update by the end of year. We have been very encouraged by our ability to more than triple the vertical extent of the deposit and show its robust continuity along strike. Newly discovered KB3 and KB4 zones could further expand the resource growth potential of Kabaya, and we will follow up with additional drilling in the weeks ahead."

The Kayaba deposit (see Disclosures below1) has a pit-constrained mineral resource to a depth of 58m, which contains 105,000 ounces of Indicated Resource and 35,000 ounces of Inferred Resource. We have now established mineralization to a depth of 232m at KB1 which remains open. (Figure 2)

[1] Kabaya Project (Source Komet's NI 43-101)

The mineral resource is based on optimized pit shells using a gold price of US$1,350 and a presumed heap leach gold recovery of saprolite material.

Classification

Tonnage (Mt)

Au (g/t)

Ounces (koz)

Indicated

3.17

1.03

105

Inferred

0.96

1.14

35

Pit Constraint Mineral Resource

  1. Effective date for resources is January 7, 2019. (Source Komet's NI43-101)
  2. The independent QP for this resources estimate is Yann Camus, Eng., SGS Canada Inc.
  3. The mineral resources are presented at a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade in pits.
  4. The resources are presented without dilution.
  5. Whittle pits have been utilized based on a gold value of US$1,350/oz.
  6. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  7. No economic evaluation of the resources has been produced.
  8. This Resource Estimate has been prepared in accordance with CIM definition (2014).
  9. Density used is of 1.7 based on measurements and similar projects.
  10. Capping grade is of 30 g/t Au on original assays.

Based on the Disclosure of NI43-101, Section 2.4

a) The source is Komet's NI43-101 that is effective January,7, 2019
b) We consider the reliably and relevance to be reasonable
c) The key assumptions are listed above (1-10) Above
d) The categories are similar
e) There are no recent estimates

[1] Technical Report (NI43-101) dated March 5, 2019 (Effective Date: January 7, 2019) with Title Page, "Dabia Sud Property, Kabaya Resource, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mali", prepared by Yann Camus, P. Eng. And Didier Ouedraogo, P. Geo., SGS Geological Services, and filed on SEDAR on March 5, 2019.

Figure 1: Plan View delineating the new holes drilled at Kabaya Deposit

Figure 2: Section depicting Depth Continuity down to 232m at KB1 and 150m at KB2 and Remains Open

Figure 3: Cross Section depicting High-Grade Continuity on KB2

Figure 4: Plan View of Kabaya Deposit with Magnetic Signature on the entire Property

The gold mineralization at Kabaya (Figure 4) is associated with albite-dolomite-pyrite alteration in greywackes and diamictites of the Kofi Formation. The alteration observed in the core indicates a strong hydrothermal system commonly associated with gold deposits in West Africa.

Roscan believes that the Kabaya Deposit is part of a significant structural corridor which spans from Oklo Resources' discoveries of Seko and Disse, to the North East of our land package and then extends southerly for 15km on our property, from Kabaya to our recent Kandiole North (KN2) and MS2 discoveries and continues onto recently acquired Mankouke West Land Package, which shows a strong magnetic signature similar to the other discoveries on this corridor. (Figure 3 and news releases 11th January 2021). Much of this corridor has yet to be tested and thus, Roscan feels that the potential for new discoveries in this corridor is excellent and connecting these multiple targets with drilling will be a key priority in 2021.

Figure 5: Hole DDDBS21-023 at Kabaya: Gold Mineralization showing 1.8gpt over 7m

Figure 6: Hole DDDBS21-025 at Kabaya: Showing high grade Intersects.

Drilling and Analytical Protocol

Roscan uses Air Core, Reverse Circulation and Diamond types of drilling in the Kandiole Project. The Air Core drilling is mainly focused on drilling exploration targets.

The samples are sent for preparation to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities in Bamako for fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au.

Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya Target (May 4th, 2021)

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

gpt Au

Comment

DDDBS20-15

0.0

9.3

9.3

3.09

Laterite

including

4.3

6.3

2.0

8.73

Laterite

38.3

44.3

6.0

0.80

Saprolite

including

42.3

43.3

1.0

1.93

Saprolite

DDDBS21-16

34.0

35.0

1.0

0.66

Saprolite

53.0

57.0

4.0

0.67

Saprolite

71.0

78.0

7.0

0.66

Saprolite

86.0

87.0

1.0

3.01

Saprolite

95.0

96.0

1.0

0.88

Saprolite

113.0

114.0

1.0

0.52

Saprolite

118.0

119.0

1.0

0.61

Saprolite

122.0

123.0

1.0

8.13

Saprolite

DDDBS21-17

136.1

148.1

12.0

0.78

Saprock - Fresh rock

152.1

154.1

2.0

1.88

Fresh rock

169.2

174.2

5.0

0.62

Fresh rock

189.2

190.2

1.0

0.65

Fresh rock

DDDBS21-18

0.0

1.0

1.0

3.20

Overburden

129.8

131.8

2.0

1.45

Fresh rock

152.8

158.8

6.0

1.45

Fresh rock

198.8

199.8

1.0

0.63

Fresh rock

DDDBS21-19

174.6

175.6

1.0

0.77

Saprolite

177.6

178.6

1.0

0.69

Saprolite

195.6

197.6

2.0

1.84

Saprock

210.6

211.6

1.0

0.82

Saprock

256.6

258.6

2.0

6.46

Saprock

including

257.6

258.6

1.0

11.90

Saprock

DDDBS21-20

101.8

104.8

3.0

0.57

Fresh rock

107.8

108.8

1.0

0.93

Fresh rock

122.8

124.8

2.0

1.15

Fresh rock

127.8

128.8

1.0

0.53

Fresh rock

129.8

130.8

1.0

0.89

Fresh rock

137.8

138.8

1.0

0.65

Fresh rock

152.8

169.8

17.0

1.03

Fresh rock

including

152.8

153.8

1.0

3.38

Fresh rock

including

161.8

162.8

1.0

3.08

Fresh rock

DDDBS21-21

274.6

275.6

1.0

0.55

Saprock

278.6

281.6

3.0

0.75

Saprock

DDDBS21-22

3.6

11.6

8.0

0.44

Laterite

17.6

18.6

1.0

0.60

Saprolite

46.6

54.6

8.0

3.21

Saprolite

including

47.6

48.6

1.0

16.10

Saprolite

62.6

63.6

1.0

0.84

Saprolite

DDDBS21-23

73.6

74.6

1.0

1.74

Saprolite

113.6

115.6

2.0

0.82

Saprock

141.6

142.6

1.0

1.94

Saprock

145.6

152.6

7.0

1.80

Saprock

including

147.6

148.6

1.0

5.60

Saprock

160.6

170.6

10.0

0.74

Saprock

173.6

176.6

3.0

1.11

Saprock

180.6

198.6

18.0

1.04

Saprock

including

195.6

196.6

1.0

3.02

Saprock

204.6

212.6

8.0

2.24

Saprolite

including

210.6

211.6

1.0

5.26

Saprolite

216.6

226.6

10.0

1.00

Saprock - Saprolite

including

217.6

218.6

1.0

3.32

Saprolite

DDDBS21-24

122.6

125.6

3.0

1.04

Saprolite

132.6

133.6

1.0

0.75

Saprolite

151.6

152.6

1.0

0.64

Saprolite

175.6

177.6

2.0

0.96

Saprolite

180.6

181.6

1.0

0.97

Saprolite

189.6

191.6

2.0

0.92

Saprolite

203.6

204.6

1.0

0.51

Saprolite

211.6

214.6

3.0

0.54

Saprolite

DDDBS21-25

114.6

119.6

5.0

0.92

Saprock

123.6

127.6

4.0

0.91

Saprock

133.6

139.6

6.0

0.60

Saprock

147.6

151.6

4.0

1.09

Saprock

154.6

155.6

1.0

2.04

Saprock

173.6

174.6

1.0

0.53

Saprock

DDDBS21-26

145.6

146.6

1.0

1.05

Saprolite

149.6

150.6

1.0

1.81

Saprolite

165.6

166.6

1.0

1.17

Saprolite

176.6

177.6

1.0

1.97

Saprolite

180.6

193.6

13.0

1.25

Saprolite

including

183.6

185.6

2.0

3.28

Saprolite

198.6

203.6

5.0

0.75

Saprolite

including

198.6

199.6

1.0

1.73

Saprolite

212.6

213.6

1.0

1.00

Saprolite

218.6

221.6

3.0

2.26

Saprolite

224.6

226.6

2.0

0.94

Saprolite

241.6

246.6

5.0

1.39

Saprolite

250.6

257.6

7.0

0.93

Saprolite

RCDBS21-009

73.0

74.0

1.0

0.84

Saprolite

78.0

82.0

4.0

0.69

Saprolite

RCDBS21-010

73.0

74.0

1.0

0.65

Saprolite

RCDBS21-011

102.0

106.0

4.0

1.00

Saprolite

111.0

115.0

4.0

0.61

Saprolite

118.0

119.0

1.0

1.45

Saprolite

148.0

149.0

1.0

0.68

Saprock

152.0

153.0

1.0

1.15

Saprock

159.0

161.0

2.0

0.52

Fresh rock

164.0

168.0

4.0

2.22

Fresh rock

including

165.0

166.0

1.0

5.27

Fresh rock

RCDBS21-012

8.0

22.0

14.0

1.05

Saprolite

including

9.0

10.0

1.0

3.33

Saprolite

including

14.0

15.0

1.0

3.00

Saprolite

27.0

57.0

30.0

1.21

Saprolite

including

39.0

42.0

3.0

3.38

Saprolite

63.0

70.0

7.0

1.56

Saprolite

including

63.0

64.0

1.0

5.82

Saprolite

73.0

80.0

7.0

0.53

Saprolite

83.0

87.0

4.0

2.78

Saprolite

including

83.0

84.0

1.0

7.88

Saprolite

100.0

103.0

3.0

0.90

Saprolite

106.0

108.0

2.0

1.01

Saprolite

111.0

115.0

4.0

1.65

Saprolite

118.0

130.0

12.0

0.79

Saprolite

133.0

134.0

1.0

0.80

Saprolite

155.0

158.0

3.0

3.20

Fresh rock

RCDBS21-013

32.0

36.0

4.0

1.25

Saprolite

39.0

43.0

4.0

1.02

Saprolite

54.0

58.0

4.0

0.86

Saprolite

including

54.0

55.0

1.0

2.26

Saprolite

65.0

66.0

1.0

0.58

Saprolite

90.0

109.0

19.0

1.02

Saprolite

including

92.0

93.0

1.0

2.81

Saprolite

including

105.0

107.0

2.0

3.94

Saprolite

113.0

117.0

4.0

2.32

Saprolite

including

114.0

115.0

1.0

5.75

Saprolite

120.0

126.0

6.0

1.82

Saprolite

141.0

142.0

1.0

0.57

Saprolite

RCDBS21-014

51.0

52.0

1.0

0.77

Saprolite

RCDBS21-015

86.0

88.0

2.0

6.23

Saprolite

including

86.0

87.0

1.0

11.90

Saprolite

91.0

100.0

9.0

1.15

Saprolite

including

91.0

92.0

1.0

3.34

Saprolite

105.0

107.0

2.0

1.05

Saprolite

114.0

124.0

10.0

0.90

Saprolite

137.0

138.0

1.0

0.56

Saprolite

139.0

140.0

1.0

0.59

Saprolite

RCDBS21-016

16.0

19.0

3.0

17.66

Saprolite

including

16.0

18.0

2.0

26.00

Saprolite

23.0

44.0

19.0

2.29

including

39.0

41.0

2.0

10.47

Saprolite

48.0

59.0

11.0

1.67

Saprolite

including

55.0

56.0

1.0

4.81

Saprolite

74.0

76.0

2.0

14.33

Saprolite

including

74.0

75.0

1.0

28.00

Saprolite

RCDBS21-017

1.0

10.0

9.0

1.62

Mottled zone - Saprolite

12.0

13.0

1.0

0.50

Saprolite

16.0

17.0

1.0

0.64

Saprolite

20.0

21.0

1.0

0.88

Saprolite

26.0

38.0

12.0

1.22

Saprolite

including

34.0

35.0

1.0

4.05

Saprolite

43.0

44.0

1.0

0.50

Saprolite

48.0

49.0

1.0

1.39

Saprolite

55.0

65.0

10.0

1.97

Saprolite

92.0

93.0

1.0

0.59

Saprolite

122.0

127.0

5.0

0.62

Fresh rock

RCDBS21-018

0.0

6.0

6.0

1.07

Laterite - Saprolite

38.0

41.0

3.0

0.65

Saprolite

61.0

62.0

1.0

3.24

Saprolite

65.0

82.0

17.0

1.23

Saprolite

including

75.0

76.0

1.0

7.40

Saprolite

RCDBS21-019

22.0

24.0

2.0

0.79

Saprolite

30.0

31.0

1.0

0.57

Saprolite

37.0

38.0

1.0

0.74

Saprolite

41.0

42.0

1.0

0.53

Saprolite

50.0

71.0

21.0

0.91

Saprolite

including

70.0

71.0

1.0

2.23

Saprolite

75.0

76.0

1.0

0.60

Saprolite

80.0

85.0

5.0

2.09

Saprolite

including

81.0

82.0

1.0

5.72

Saprolite

94.0

110.0

16.0

1.06

Saprolite

including

95.0

96.0

1.0

4.62

Saprolite

114.0

115.0

1.0

1.97

Saprolite

126.0

138.0

12.0

0.95

Fresh rock

178.0

179.0

1.0

1.71

Fresh rock

RCDBS21-020

11.0

12.0

1.0

1.02

Laterite

17.0

22.0

5.0

1.64

Saprolite

31.0

32.0

1.0

2.54

Saprolite

47.0

48.0

1.0

0.83

Saprolite

52.0

62.0

10.0

0.69

Saprolite

69.0

70.0

1.0

0.99

Saprolite

98.0

99.0

1.0

0.60

Saprolite

136.0

139.0

3.0

1.40

Saprolite

RCDBS21-021

2.0

14.0

12.0

1.72

Mottled zone - Saprolite

including

9.0

12.0

3.0

4.68

Saprolite

27.0

28.0

1.0

0.54

Saprolite

30.0

31.0

1.0

1.30

Saprolite

35.0

36.0

1.0

0.53

Saprolite

47.0

48.0

1.0

0.62

Saprolite

59.0

60.0

1.0

1.13

Saprolite

73.0

75.0

2.0

2.72

Fresh rock

RCDBS21-022

6.0

22.0

16.0

1.07

Saprolite

including

20.0

21.0

1.0

2.71

Saprolite

26.0

45.0

19.0

2.49

Saprolite

including

35.0

41.0

6.0

5.20

Saprolite

92.0

95.0

3.0

1.97

Saprolite

107.0

109.0

2.0

0.67

Saprolite

RCDBS21-023

95.0

102.0

7.0

0.69

Saprock - Saprolite

153.0

154.0

1.0

0.57

Fresh rock

165.0

166.0

1.0

0.69

Fresh rock

177.0

178.0

1.0

0.55

Fresh rock

RCDBS21-024

9.0

11.0

2.0

1.03

Saprolite

16.0

18.0

2.0

1.68

Saprolite

28.0

29.0

1.0

0.66

Saprolite

31.0

32.0

1.0

0.76

Saprolite

35.0

56.0

21.0

1.31

Saprolite

including

37.0

38.0

1.0

4.40

Saprolite

65.0

81.0

16.0

0.79

Saprolite

including

80.0

81.0

1.0

3.14

Saprolite

93.0

94.0

1.0

0.51

Saprolite

104.0

105.0

1.0

0.53

Saprolite

108.0

109.0

1.0

0.59

Saprolite

114.0

119.0

5.0

1.53

Saprolite

including

117.0

119.0

2.0

2.94

Saprolite

125.0

126.0

1.0

2.10

Saprolite

135.0

140.0

5.0

0.97

Saprolite

159.0

160.0

1.0

1.94

Saprock

RCDBS21-025

26.0

27.0

1.0

0.75

Saprolite

30.0

31.0

1.0

2.25

Saprolite

36.0

37.0

1.0

0.62

Saprolite

41.0

42.0

1.0

0.72

Saprolite

65.0

66.0

1.0

1.44

Saprolite

73.0

74.0

1.0

0.51

Saprolite

81.0

82.0

1.0

0.52

Saprolite

84.0

85.0

1.0

0.81

Saprolite

92.0

93.0

1.0

0.87

Saprolite

101.0

102.0

1.0

0.51

Saprolite

106.0

109.0

3.0

0.83

Saprolite

112.0

113.0

1.0

0.55

Saprolite

121.0

122.0

1.0

0.69

Saprolite

128.0

129.0

1.0

0.66

Saprolite

147.0

149.0

2.0

0.98

Saprolite

159.0

160.0

1.0

0.85

Fresh rock

163.0

169.0

6.0

1.48

Fresh rock

including

165.0

166.0

1.0

3.31

Fresh rock

ACDBS20-1075

10

12

2

0.88

Saprolite

22

28

6

0.49

Saprolite

ACDBS20-1094

30

34

2

3.65

Saprolite

ACDBS20-1095

14

18

4

1.55

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1105

36

42

6

1.96

Saprolite

including

40.0

42.0

2

5.30

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1109

14

26

12

0.99

Saprolite

38

40

2

1.07

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1110

26

36

10

0.59

Saprolite

46

48

2

0.65

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1111

0

12

2

0.66

Saprolite

26

28

2

1.27

Saprolite

42

48

8

0.64

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1461

38

52

14

0.59

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1463

14

18

4

0.79

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1465

14

38

24

1.09

Saprolite

including

34

36

2

4.89

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1513

62

66

4

0.56

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1514

30

46

16

3.06

Saprolite

including

34

40

6

6.53

Saprolite

ACDBS21-1515

0

12

12

1.38

Saprolite

including

8.0

12.0

4

3.25

Saprolite

Table 2: Drillhole ID Kabaya Target (May 4th, 2021)

Hole ID

X Collar

Y Collar

Zcolar

Section

AZM

DIP

DDDBS20-015

265520

1389740

199

1389740

90

-50

DDDBS21-016

265280

1389550

204

1389550

90

-50

DDDBS21-017

265420

1389500

207

1389500

90

-50

DDDBS21-018

265451

1389601

204

1389600

90

-50

DDDBS21-019

265106

1389400

181

1389400

90

-50

DDDBS21-020

265471

1389650

204

1389650

90

-50

DDDBS21-021

265056

1389448

173

1389450

90

-50

DDDBS21-022

265498

1389803

189

1389800

90

-50

DDDBS21-023

265150

1389501

178

1389500

90

-50

DDDBS21-024

265130

1389550

174

1389550

90

-50

DDDBS21-025

265187

1389600

190

1389600

90

-50

DDDBS21-026

265117

1389449

176

1389450

90

-50

RCDBS21-009

265225

1389351

198

1389350

90

-50

RCDBS21-010

265200

1389300

155

1389300

90

-50

RCDBS21-011

265150

1389199

180

1389200

90

-50

RCDBS21-012

265253

1389501

188

1389500

90

-50

RCDBS21-013

265235

1389600

204

1389600

90

-50

RCDBS21-014

265400

1389393

226

1389400

270

-50

RCDBS21-015

265450

1389450

203

1389450

90

-50

RCDBS21-016

265550

1389600

202

1389600

90

-50

RCDBS21-017

265570

1389700

195

1389700

90

-50

RCDBS21-018

265629

1389750

191

1389750

270

-50

RCDBS21-019

265265

1389450

178

1389450

90

-50

RCDBS21-020

265355

1389650

197

1389650

270

-50

RCDBS21-021

265621

1389700

192

1389700

90

-50

RCDBS21-022

265570

1389650

204

1389650

90

-50

RCDBS21-023

265154

1389148

184

1389150

90

-50

RCDBS21-024

265286

1389585

204

1389600

90

-50

RCDBS21-025

265249

1389550

203

1389550

90

-50

ACDBS20-1075

265077

1390501

160

1390500

270

-50

ACDBS20-1094

265124

1390597

163

1390600

270

-50

ACDBS20-1095

265099

1390600

155

1390600

270

-50

ACDBS21-1105

265256

1390701

163

1390700

270

-50

ACDBS21-1109

265163

1390702

155

1390700

270

-50

ACDBS21-1110

265126

1390707

154

1390700

270

-50

ACDBS21-1111

265103

1390704

154

1390700

270

-50

ACDBS21-1461

265231

1390800

158

1390800

270

-50

ACDBS21-1463

265151

1390799

153

1390800

270

-50

ACDBS21-1465

265038

1390793

155

1390800

270

-50

ACDBS21-1513

265141

1388000

196

1388000

270

-50

ACDBS21-1514

265100

1388001

194

1388000

270

-50

ACDBS21-1515

265076

1388000

213

1388000

270

-50

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan, P.Eng

Executive Vice President - Corporate Development
Tel: (416) 572-2295
Email: aramcharan@Roscan.ca

Greg Isenor, P.Geo

Executive Vice-Chairman
Tel: (902) 902-221-2329
Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Roscan Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644203/Roscan-Gold-Significantly-Increases-Depth-and-Continuity-of-Mineralization-Along-Strike-of-600m-at-Kabaya-All-52-Holes-Drilled-since-Acquisition-Intersect-Gold-Mineralization

