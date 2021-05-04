EURid released its Q1 2021 Progress Report today, sharing its quarterly statistics and developments. Highlights include:

186,488 new domain name registrations recorded;

- Ireland tops the list of countries for registration growth at +9.3%;

- An average renewal rate of 79.3%.

Total registrations decreased slightly from 3,684,984at the end of Q4 2020 to 3,681,337 at the end of Q1 2021, indicating an ongoing deletion of Brexit-related domain names registered in the UK.

The main developments throughout the quarter included:

Joining forces with the Global Cyber Alliance for the Domain Trust project;

- Launching the second edition of the SAFEonLINE Art competition;

- Prolonging the "SUSPENDED" status of Brexit-related .eu domain names to 30 June 2021, instead of the previously published date of 31 March 2021;

- Implementing a KYC tool to ensure that the information contained in any EURid-maintained database is accurate and up-to-date.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified under the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered under the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

