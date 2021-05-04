Fast-Growing UK Network Life Science Platform Company, Eagle Genomics, Opens Indian Hub as World Interest in Microbiome Research Intensifies

The British success story continues apace as the biggest names in food, cosmetics, personal care & agritech globally look to confirm the positive biological impact of next-generation products, and play their part in solving real-world challenges capitalising on the worldwide microbiome megatrend

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Genomics, a British pioneer in applying network science to biology, has announced the opening of a formal new operation in India - within the innovation hub of Laxmi Cyber City in Hyderabad - as the bio revolution continues to transform the global economy.

Eagle Genomics has been hitting the headlines over the last year, with its ground-breaking approach to networking microbiome science - with its e[datascientist] knowledge discovery platform - to help address the world's grand challenges including a secure and sustainable future for our food, water, soil, health and the planet.

The on-the-ground expansion into Hyderabad, the capital of southern India's Telangana state and a major centre for the technology and biotechnology industries (India's Genome Valley is close), marks the latest milestone in Eagle Genomics' customer-driven expansion. The successful and fast-growing British scale-up company, whose revenues have soared by 300 per cent over the last year, sees India as a critical base as part of its continued international expansion. The company, which will soon launch a major new funding round, already has a hub in New York's Genome Center and further bases in Paris and Berlin.

Eagle Genomics already had a team of around 20 engineers working in Hyderabad, India, but the team will now be very significantly expanded with its own brand new office space in the prestigious Laxmi Cyber City innovation hub.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "I'm delighted that Eagle Genomics is expanding into India to make the most of the opportunities for UK businesses in one of the world's biggest economies. Our exporters are brilliant ambassadors for Britain, and I hope today's announcement is just the start of what you can do for India and the UK."

"The buildout of both the engineering and science teams in Hyderabad has already had a significant impact on Eagle Genomics' growth," commented Anthony Finbow, Eagle Genomics' CEO. "We have been able to hire highly skilled, talented engineers in quantities and at a speed that we would not have been able to achieve had we sought to hire in the UK alone. This increased capacity, which will also lead to more hires in the UK to serve the vast Indian opportunity, is already positively impacting the cadence of our platform development, which opens up additional customer verticals and directly leads to growth in terms of customers won and the access to our most proximate addressable markets."

Eagle Genomics is also forging strategic relationships with some of the leading scientific establishments in India focused on the microbiome, just as it has done in other markets most notably the UK, where the company has helped shape the Microbiome Strategic Roadmap. Eagle Genomics plans to be at the forefront of the Bio Revolution and sees microbiome science as the key to unlocking its potential.

Deepak Bagla, CEO of Invest India, added, "We are delighted to support Eagle Genomics on its India expansion plans. Eagle Genomics has made the right decision: to expand cutting-edge emerging technology innovation by partnering with India. Collaboration between UK and Indian organisations - with our ability to build world-class innovation and businesses together - is a recipe for truly global competitiveness."

India's interest in the microbiome is rising quickly. To date, organisations including ICAR: the Indian Council of Agricultural Research; ICRISAT: The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics; ICMR: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); Bangalore Life Science Cluster (BLiSC); and DBT: The Department of Biotechnology are increasing their research into the role of the microbiome on crop growth, population health, environmental sustainability, and more.

Eagle Genomics, which turned its focus to the microbiome in 2018, will drive further expansion with a new round of funding planned for the second half of this year. Current Investors include Environmental Technologies Fund (ETF) and a consortium of investors from across science, AI and analytics fields led by Granpool Innovative Investments. Global revenues have grown by 300 per cent year on year over the most recent 12-month period.

Eagle Genomics' impressive track record is down to the company's unique microbiome network science, which it is putting in the hands of commercial R&D teams with its e[datascientist] platform. Its global customers include the likes of Unilever and Cargill, brands which have understood the substantial role of microbes in maintaining health and wellbeing and promoting renewal of the natural environment.

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, innovates at the intersection of biology, data sciences and bioinformatics. The company specialises in delivering powerful enterprise platform solutions for innovation in the microbiomics and genomics era. Its award-winning[1] AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist], helps companies conduct science led innovation for next-generation food, personal care, cosmetics and agritech products. The platform harnesses causal network science, and advanced machine learning and cognitive services.

Eagle Genomics was founded in 2008 with a focus on human DNA discovery in biotech and pharma, before relaunching almost a decade later with a new mission - to apply network science to microbiome-related discovery. In 2018 it became Microsoft Genomics' first microbiome partner. Today the fast-growing global business has operations in the world's major centres for genomics and AI. These include Cambridge's Wellcome BioData Innovation Centre and London's Knowledge Quarter in the UK; Microsoft's AI Factory in Paris; Potsdam Science Park; JLABS in New York, and the new facility in Laxmi Cyber City in Hyderabad, India.

Eagle Genomics works with 5 of the top 10 household and personal care companies in the world to create and launch new products which work in harmony with the human and ecological microbiome. Find out more at www.eaglegenomics.com.

