Veolia (Paris:VIE) welcomes the decision of the Caisse des Dépôts to abstain from any necessary deliberations and decisions of Veolia's Board of Directors during the period of the proposed merger with Suez, which reflects the very high standard of governance of the Group.

The Caisse des Dépôts is in fact both an important shareholder of Veolia, and represented as such on its Board of Directors, and one of the candidate investors for the acquisition of the future New Suez that will result from the merger of the Suez and Veolia Groups.

Veolia thanks the Caisse des Dépôts for taking this temporary decision in accordance with the provisions of Veolia's internal rules; it will take effect immediately in order to avoid any risk of a conflict of interest.

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020. www.veolia.com

