City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 30-April-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 194.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue 195.50p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP12.10m

Net borrowing level: 3%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 30-April-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 75.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.16p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP27.50m

Net borrowing level: 21%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528