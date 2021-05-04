Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2021) - Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) ("Canbud" or the "Corporation") announces its subsidiary, Empathy Plant Co. has begun to build out an experienced sales team to lead the expansion of its plant-based product lines.

With the Complete Plant Protein production order being executed, Empathy Plant Co. now focuses on onboarding highly experienced salespeople that can lead the Corporation into new markets and drive awareness for its innovative brand. Headed by 30-year nutraceutical industry veteran, Ryan Herniman, the remote working structure lends well to the current COVID-19 operating environment. Mr.Herniman's brick and mortar contacts and operational experience will be invaluable as Empathy Plant Co. pushes to scale various product lines across North America's health and wellness space.

This next phase of the team buildout not only supports the omnichannel sales strategy, but also allows for an infrastructure which will streamline the onboarding of M&A targets while supporting inhouse brand launches.

Steve Singh, CEO comments: "As we continue to push to commercialization, assembling industry veterans is going to greatly accelerate the Canbud vision in the health and wellness space. Empathy Plant Co. is already gaining market awareness and quality human equity will help drive shareholder equity."

Follow all Empathy Plant Co. developments by entering your email at empathyplantco.com or following on Instagram.com/empathyplantco.

About Canbud Distribution Corporation

Canbud Distribution Corporation is a science and technology health and wellness company that encompasses plant based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals.

