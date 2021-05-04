Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2021) -QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTCQB: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a diamond drill rig for its upcoming inaugural drill program on the Golden Giant Project in James Bay, Québec. The drill is expected to mobilize to site by the end of May.

Approximately 3,000m of drilling is planned for the drilling program, with holes planned on the Golden Giant East and Golden Giant West blocks. Drill hole planning is in the final review stage after compiling information from two geophysical surveys as well as surface exploration data. The program is expected to last approximately six to eight weeks.

Selected drill holes have one or all of the following:

1) Gold values from grab samples taken during last summer's surface exploration program

2) A magnetic geophysical feature (from survey conducted in January, 2021)

3) An induced polarisation geophysical anomaly (from survey conducted in February, 2021)

Aaron Stone, Vice President Exploration of QcX, stated, "It's extremely pleasing that the Company has been able to secure a drill rig for Golden Giant, considering the current competitive landscape for drill rigs, especially in Quebec. The QcX team is very excited to see the rig mobilize to site and begin drilling in areas that have previously never seen a drill hole. We have executed a methodical exploration program which included boots on the ground and geophysical surveys prior to drilling. The final drill hole locations are being proposed now and we will announce further details when finalized in the coming weeks."

The Golden Giant project comprises 3 properties, Golden Giant East, Golden Giant West and the Kali East block, covering 18,992 hectares and is contiguous to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon project as shown in Figure 1.



Figure 1: Location of the Golden Giant Project (red) with respect to neighbouring companies.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1791/82751_72a8691f3433eb91_001full.jpg







About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region of Québec, only 2.9 km away from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Province of Québec and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

For further information, please contact:

Aaron Stone

Vice President Exploration

aaron.stone@qcxgold.com

514-235-6012

Forward-looking statements:

