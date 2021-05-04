Luciana Berger to become Cazoo Non-Exec Director and ESG Committee Chair

Follows Cazoo's recent announcement of its $7.0bn business combination with AJAX I

Luciana will join Cazoo Board following transaction closing and listing on NYSE in Q3 2021

Cazoo, the UK's leading online car retailer, which makes buying your next car as simple and seamless as purchasing any other product online, has today announced that Luciana Berger will be joining its Board as a Non-Executive Director, following completion of its business combination with AJAX I (NYSE: AJAX).

Luciana is currently Managing Director of Advocacy and Public Affairs at Edelman UK, specialising in health, sustainability and energy policy. Luciana served as the Member of Parliament for Liverpool Wavertree for almost a decade. She was the Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Shadow Minister for Public Health, Shadow Cabinet Member for Mental Health between 2010 and 2016, and the Liberal Democrat Shadow Spokesperson for Health, Social Care and Wellbeing in 2019.

Luciana will become the Chair of Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Committee at Cazoo. She is Chair of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, an advisory board member of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute and Vice-President of the British Association of Counsellors and Psychotherapists.

Cazoo recently announced it will list on the NYSE through a $7.0 billion business combination with AJAX I, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company founded by renowned US investor Dan Och. The transaction is expected to complete in Q3 this year when Luciana will take up her role on the Cazoo Board.

Cazoo is pioneering the shift to online car buying in Europe and since being founded in 2018, has sold over 20,000 cars to consumers across the UK who have embraced the selection, transparency and convenience of buying quality used cars entirely online.

Cazoo owns and reconditions all its cars before offering them for sale on its website for either delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Already the leading online car retailer in the UK, Cazoo is also Europe's leading car subscription player with over 6,000 subscribers across the UK, France and Germany.

Other Cazoo Board members following the transaction closing will include Alex Chesterman OBE (Chair CEO), Stephen Morana (CFO), Duncan Tatton-Brown (Audit Chair), Moni Mannings (Rem Chair), Dan Och (Non-Exec), Viscount Rothermere (Non-Exec), David Hobbs (Non-Exec) and Anne Wojcicki (Non-Exec).

Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder CEO of Cazoo said, "I am delighted that Luciana will be joining the Cazoo Board as the Chair of our ESG Committee once we become listed on the NYSE. Luciana's extensive experience across corporate social responsibility, environmental policy and mental health issues will be invaluable as we continue to grow our team and business in a sustainable way over the coming years."

Luciana Berger said: 'I am delighted to be joining Cazoo as a non-executive director at such an important moment in the life of the company. Cazoo is already one of the UK's great success stories, making life easier for thousands of customers in ways which are ethical, transparent and environmentally sustainable. I know Cazoo takes its corporate responsibility very seriously. That's one important reason why I am excited to be joining Alex and the team.'

About Cazoo www.cazoo.co.uk

Cazoo's mission is to transform the car buying experience for consumers across Europe by providing better selection, quality, transparency, convenience and peace of mind. Cazoo aims to make buying a car no different to any other product online today, where consumers can simply and seamlessly purchase, finance or subscribe to a car entirely online for either delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE, has a highly experienced management team and is backed by some of the leading global technology investors.

About AJAX www.ajaxcap.com

AJAX is a blank check company whose purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AJAX was founded by renowned US investor Dan Och in partnership with Glenn Fuhrman and strategic advisors including Steve Ells (founder, Chipotle), Jim McKelvey (co-founder, Square), Kevin Systrom (co-founder, Instagram) and Anne Wojcicki (co-founder, 23andMe).

