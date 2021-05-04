nDivision Inc.: nDivision Announces a New Disruptive Microsoft Azure Cloud Enablement Solution

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing cloud-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today the release of a new service offering. nDivision's Turnkey Azure Datacenter (TAD) was developed to assist customers who are eager to move IT infrastructure to the cloud, but do not have a simple and easy path for implementation.

nDivision's TAD is a defined and repeatable approach to cloud migration that results in a highly optimized, secure and compliant Azure cloud deployment process to enable an expedited migration. TAD allows an organization to quickly migrate from a low or no cloud adoption state to a production cloud model with quantifiable results.

nDivision uses its proprietary methodology whereby approximately 80% of the migration process utilizes best practices which drastically reduce the cost and complexity of migration to the cloud. TAD provides a structured approach with clearly defined roles and responsibilities and simplifies an otherwise confusing array of standards and reference architectures.

Unlike consulting partners that expect the customer to take responsibility for managing their cloud environment at the end of a migration, nDivision engages its Managed Service and Intelligent Automation to provide a cost-effective, industry leading level of ongoing support. This ensures that the customer's Azure environment is always performing at its best and enables the deployment and best use of the latest Microsoft Azure feature set to provide maximum value to the customer.

"TAD addresses scalability, security, governance, networking, and identity management - all of which provides customers confidence in their ability to run production-class, mission critical workloads in Microsoft's Azure cloud." said Alan Hixon, Chairman and CEO of nDivision. "Our TAD service solves the challenge of how to harness all the benefits of an Azure datacenter, running just like another node on the corporate network in full compliance with an organization's corporate standards."

About nDivision Inc.

nDivision Inc. provides Autonomic Managed Services and End User Help Desk services to private and public entities, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 global enterprises. The Company leverages proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds, and networks across 45 countries and 6 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. On average, nDivision resolves 83% of all infrastructure incidents using Intelligent Automation with no human involvement, resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. Customers rate 96% of incidents that nDivision's technical support staff resolve as either "satisfied" or "very satisfied". One of the top ten global solution providers ($60bn+ revenues) resells nDivision's services across the U.S., and a second ($110bn+ revenues) has begun recommending nDivision's services in its South-Central U.S. region. More information can be found at www.ndivision.com. For additional information about nDivision's products and services contact sales@ndivision.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of nDivision Inc. ("nDivision" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although nDivision's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause nDivision's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, nDivision specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

