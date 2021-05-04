Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2021) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") has appointed Mr. Moe Jiwan as Chief Operating Officer effective May 10th.

Mr. Jiwan is a data-driven business leader with over 20 years of diverse experience in strategic development, sales and operations management, e-commerce, and developing data and business intelligence solutions. Before joining Emerald, he served in senior leadership positions, including chief information officer and chief customer officer, for established cannabis and health companies, including senior roles at TerrAscend Corp and Shopper's Drug Mart. With a strong marketing and customer orientation, he has strongly focused on operational excellence and implementing processes to function faster, smarter, and leaner.

Emerald has also appointed Mr. Francois St. Louis as Site Director of its St. Eustache facility in Quebec to provide operational leadership for this facility and team. He has an extensive background in production, operations and quality assurance. His most recent role was Production Director with Capcium, a softgel manufacturer. Previously he served as General Manager of Aurora Cannabis' cultivation facilities in Greater Montreal after being promoted from the role of Director of Quality Assurance (QAP).

Mr. Orville Bovenschen, Senior Vice President Operations, and Mr. Maheep Dhillon, VP & GM Richmond, have left the company.

"I want to thank Orville and Maheep for their effort in building out Emerald's cultivation facilities and operations. We wish them the best in their new endeavors," said Mr. Riaz Bandali, President & Chief Executive Officer of Emerald. "I am very pleased to welcome Moe and Francois to the team. Moe has a well-rounded perspective on the strategy and execution necessary for the next phase of Emerald's redefined growth plan. Francois has the right operational and quality experience to help us continue refining our quality and productivity in our flexible, defined grow facility in St. Eustache, Quebec."

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products, with an emphasis on science-based innovation and product excellence.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:



Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer

1(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

Emerald Investor Relations

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements include uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 including any continued impact on production or operations; changes of law and regulations; changes of government; failure to obtain regulatory approvals; regulatory changes; receipt of amounts owing to Emerald; strategic development of Emerald; production and processing capacity of various facilities; expansion of facilities; failure to obtain necessary financing; future financings under the ATM; results of scientific research; expectations around market and consumer demand and other patterns related to existing, new and planned product forms; timing for launch and shipment of new and existing product forms; ability of new product forms to capture sales and market share; results of production and sale activities; sales volumes; estimates around incremental sales and more generally estimates or predictions of actions of customers, suppliers, partners, distributors, competitors or regulatory authorities; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; statements regarding the future market of the Canadian cannabis market; statements regarding Emerald's future economic performance; as well as the risk factors described in Emerald's annual information form and other regulatory filings. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management control.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Emerald undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82781.