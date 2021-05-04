Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Tre Kronor Property Investment AB is updated (199/21)

On April 13, 2021, the shares in Tre Kronor Property Investment AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer fromLSTH Svenska Handelsfastigheter AB to the shareholders in the Company. Today, May 4, 2021, also Trophi Fastighets AB (publ) disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Tre Kronor Property Investment AB (3KR, ISIN code SE0010169516, order book ID 145914). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.