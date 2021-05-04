Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2021 | 13:29
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Tre Kronor Property Investment AB is updated (199/21)

On April 13, 2021, the shares in Tre Kronor Property Investment AB (the
"Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover
offer fromLSTH Svenska Handelsfastigheter AB to the shareholders in the
Company. 

Today, May 4, 2021, also Trophi Fastighets AB (publ) disclosed a public
takeover offer to the shareholders in the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover
offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Tre Kronor Property Investment AB (3KR,
ISIN code SE0010169516, order book ID 145914). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.