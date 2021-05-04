ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Digital CEO to Present at 17 Annual LA Games Conference

ePlay's 'Howie's Games' franchise to be featured in 'Creating Blockbusters' panel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC:EPYFF)(|FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced its CEO will be participating in a panel titled Creating Blockbusters: The Role of Games & Interactivity in Developing Entertainment Franchises on May 11 at the yearly L.A. Games Conference. The 17th Annual LA Games Conference includes keynote speakers from Riot Games, Tencent, Zynga, Jam City, Atari, Faze Clan, Unity, Electronic Arts, and others.

ePlay's partnership with comedian and producer Howie Mandel, Howie's Games, will be featured at the LA Games Conference. Other sports and entertainment franchises from ePlay, including Big Shot Basketball with 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry and the upcoming release of the Klocked running app with Olympic Decathlete Michael Smith will also be featured along-side panelists from Warner Bros., and others.

"Sports, entertainment, and eSports are significantly franchise-driven," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "The opportunity to engage audiences on T.V., film, sports, podcasts, social media, gaming, and in-person keeps growing with NFTs and live audio rooms from Clubhouse and Facebook being added to the multi-platform mix in 2021."

For registry to the LA Games Conference, please visit: https://lagamesconference.com/register/

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857?

E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643678/ePlay-Digital-CEO-to-Present-at-17-Annual-LA-Games-Conference