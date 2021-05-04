Skyborne Airline Academy Vero Beach Now Open

Skyborne Aviation Group Limited is announcing today the completed acquisition of its new Flight Academy located in Vero Beach, Florida. "Skyborne Airline Academy Vero Beach" will be the first pilot training base in the United States for the UK-headquartered airline academy.

"Skyborne Airline Academy Vero Beach" offers prospective pilots a full-time FAA Part 141 approved training on a 12-month residential program, airline pathway programs with leading US airlines, plus Private, Instrument, Commercial and Instructor courses. It will also serve as a fair-weather base for Skyborne's UK CAA Integrated ATPL programme, and welcome trainees from the Academy's IndiGo Cadet Pilot Programme as they complete their US FAA 141 CPL SEIR plus ME flying.

Lee Woodward, Chief Executive Officer, Skyborne Aviation Group Limited, says: "Today's deal closure is a milestone for Skyborne as we officially enter the US pilot training market. Skyborne Airline Academy Vero Beach will be a world-class facility in a prime geographic location."

He continued: "The timing is optimal as the global demand for pilots will outpace supply as the world emerges from the pandemic. We are committed to attracting the top talent in the United States and are on course to offer the best flight training facility in the country backed by decades of experience and long-standing relationships with the world's leading airlines."

Skyborne Airline Academy Vero Beach is open effective May 1, 2021 offering approximately 320 flying days every year in the Florida skies. Located on a 30-acre site between Orlando and West Palm Beach, the academy is minutes from the Space Coast and situated within reach of 137 airports state-wide. With over 200 recently renovated bedrooms, a swimming pool, soccer field, volleyball court, cafes and bookshops, trainees can enjoy a full campus experience.

About Skyborne Airline Academy

Skyborne Airline Academy is a modern airline training academy based at Gloucestershire Airport in the United Kingdom and Vero Beach in the United States. Established by industry experts, Skyborne brings a fresh approach to airline pilot training.

Founders Tom Misner (chairman), Lee Woodward (CEO) and Ian Cooper (COO) have unsurpassed experience in commercial aviation, education and training. It is their vision to create a training environment where the highest standard of teaching, safety and relevant airline-style training is maintained, and interactive learning is encouraged.

Using a combination of tried and tested methods and the latest technology to assess competence, suitability, aptitude and resilience, Skyborne aims to recruit the very best candidates to minimize additional training, reduce failure rates and provide airlines with better pilots.

In January 2019, Skyborne was named as a leading training provider for IndiGo, India's largest passenger airline.

www.skyborne.com

