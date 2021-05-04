Super Absorbent Polymers Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing awareness regarding health and personal hygiene among people across the world is one of the leading driving factors surging demand for super absorbent polymers (SAPs), which are widely used in hygiene products, the agriculture sector, and chemical industries. Chemical industries have seen significant growth in the past few years, and this is expected to be the same over the coming years as well, thereby complementing demand growth of SAPs.

North America, Europe, and East Asia are major markets for super absorbent polymers. With a moderately consolidated market, manufacturers are highly concentrated on increasing their sales and distribution networks and manufacturing SAPs having more reliability.

The global super absorbent polymer market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Super absorbent polymers are widely used in baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and agriculture sector, due to their exceptional properties.

There has been an increase in the use of sanitary pads and adult diapers over the years, which is fueling demand for SAP, worldwide.

Super absorbent polymers are also used in the agriculture sector as they provide many advantages to farmers, such as improve soil quality, preserve water and resist drought stress, increase seed sprouting and seedling development, help in preventing water loss in soil by leaching and evaporation, etc.

Sodium polyacrylate, which is one of the product types of super absorbent polymers, is a functional polymer used in a variety of common products such as paper diapers, pets pad, and water retaining material, as it can absorb hundreds times its own weight in water.

Consumption of SAP, especially in North America and Asia Pacific countries such as the U.S. and China , among others, is expected to grow at an above average rate during the forecast period.

"Increasing awareness regarding health and personal hygiene will provide a push to the demand for super absorbent polymers," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market has been identified as a moderately consolidated space with the organized sector occupying a major section. Some leading players included in the report such as Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Sanyo Chemicals Industries, Ltd., Yixing Danson Technology, LG Chemicals Ltd, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Kao Corporation are anticipated to create a tough competitive environment at the global level.

Conclusion

The global SAP market is anticipated to increase significantly owing to the growth of chemical industries. Increasing use of super absorbent polymers in applications such as medical, healthcare & personal hygiene, agriculture, etc., is being witnessed. Sales of SAPs are also estimated to rise over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from the healthcare sector.

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for super absorbent polymers. The market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background. As per Persistence Market Research's research scope, the market has been analyzed on the basis of product, application, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

