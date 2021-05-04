DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that Osa Okhomina, Chief Executive Officer, today purchased 480,446 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 3.45 pence per Ordinary Share.



Following the purchase, Mr. Okhomina has a total beneficial holding of 2,672,826 shares in ADM, representing approximately 1.76% of the Company's issued share capital.





Enquiries: ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718 Osamede Okhomina, CEO www.admenergyplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, James Caithie Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900 (Lead Broker) Paul Shackleton, Daniel Gee-Summons Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341 (Joint Broker) Claire Louise Noyce ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540 (Designated Sponsor) Michael B. Thiriot Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100 (Financial PR) Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan



About ADM Energy PLC



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.



The Company also holds an investment in the development of the Barracuda Field, an existing discovery and near-term production asset in OML 141, which covers 1,295 km2 in the swamp/shallow waters of the Niger Delta. Four existing wells have been drilled to date and a fifth is intended to be drilled in Q4 2021.



ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated with them. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Osa Okhomina 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name ADM Energy plc b) LEI 213800DY7G8EEJCCOL47 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each



GB00BJFDXW97 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

Volume



3.45p

480,446 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Single transaction as in 4 c) above e) Date of the transaction 4 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction AIM, UK This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

04.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

