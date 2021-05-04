Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.05.2021 | 13:49
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Implementation of a new contract of liquidity with Kepler Cheuvreux

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Implementation of a new contract of liquidity with Kepler Cheuvreux 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Implementation of a new contract of liquidity with Kepler Cheuvreux 
04-May-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Aubagne, May 4, 2021 
 
Implementation of a new contract of liquidity with Kepler Cheuvreux 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux have signed on April 29, 2021 a liquidity contract regarding the shares 
of Sartorius Stedim Biotech admitted to Euronext Paris (the "Agreement"). 
 
The implementation of the Agreement will be carried out in accordance with the legal provisions in force, and more 
specifically with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 
April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), the delegated Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing 
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards 
concerning the criteria, procedure and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements 
for maintaining, withdrawing or amending the conditions for admission, and Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French 
Commercial Code, and the AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable as of January 1, 2019. 
 
The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account: 
 - 10 million euros 
The execution of the Agreement will be suspended under the conditions described in Article 5 of AMF decision no. 
2018-01 of July 2, 2018. 
 
The execution of the Agreement may also be suspended: 
 - by Sartorius Stedim Biotech, in the event that Kepler Cheuvreux has not made reasonable efforts to meet its 
  obligations with respect to the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of quotations 
 - by Kepler Cheuvreux, when the information provided by the client makes it impossible for Kepler Cheuvreux to meet 
  its obligations; 
 - by Kepler Cheuvreux, when the sums due to Kepler Cheuvreux under the liquidity contract have not been paid on the 
  payment date as stated in the invoice provided by Kepler Cheuvreux; and 
The Agreement may be terminated: 
 - at any time by Sartorius Stedim Biotech, subject to two (2) business days' notice; 
 - at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice; 
 - without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market. 
 
 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions 
provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. 
Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own 
manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has 
been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed 
more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros. 
 
Contact 
Ben Orzelek 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 (0)551.308.1668 
Ben.orzelek@sartorius.com 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. 
Z.I. Les Paluds 
Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 
13781 Aubagne Cedex, France 
Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 
Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 
www.sartorius-stedim.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Implementation of a new contract of liquidity with Kepler Cheuvreux 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
         Avenue de Jouques 
         13781 Aubagne 
         France 
Phone:      +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:     info@sartorius-stedim.com 
Internet:    www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:      FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1192368 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1192368 04-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192368&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
