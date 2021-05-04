DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Implementation of a new contract of liquidity with Kepler Cheuvreux

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Implementation of a new contract of liquidity with Kepler Cheuvreux 04-May-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, May 4, 2021 Implementation of a new contract of liquidity with Kepler Cheuvreux Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux have signed on April 29, 2021 a liquidity contract regarding the shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech admitted to Euronext Paris (the "Agreement"). The implementation of the Agreement will be carried out in accordance with the legal provisions in force, and more specifically with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), the delegated Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards concerning the criteria, procedure and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, withdrawing or amending the conditions for admission, and Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and the AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable as of January 1, 2019. The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account: - 10 million euros The execution of the Agreement will be suspended under the conditions described in Article 5 of AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018. The execution of the Agreement may also be suspended: - by Sartorius Stedim Biotech, in the event that Kepler Cheuvreux has not made reasonable efforts to meet its obligations with respect to the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of quotations - by Kepler Cheuvreux, when the information provided by the client makes it impossible for Kepler Cheuvreux to meet its obligations; - by Kepler Cheuvreux, when the sums due to Kepler Cheuvreux under the liquidity contract have not been paid on the payment date as stated in the invoice provided by Kepler Cheuvreux; and The Agreement may be terminated: - at any time by Sartorius Stedim Biotech, subject to two (2) business days' notice; - at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice; - without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market. A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros. Contact Ben Orzelek Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.1668 Ben.orzelek@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius-stedim.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Implementation of a new contract of liquidity with Kepler Cheuvreux =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: info@sartorius-stedim.com Internet: www.sartorius-stedim.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1192368 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1192368 04-May-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192368&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)