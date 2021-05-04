Premier Provider of Telephony, Internet, Television, and Network-Based ICT Services Deploys DobiMigrate to Move Everything from Home Directories to Business Operations and Customer Relations Data onto Dell EMC Isilon

Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced Proximus Group, a premier provider of telephony, internet, television, and network-based ICT services in Belgium, has deployed DobiMigrate to accelerate and help ensure the success of its data storage infrastructure transformation.

To bolster its position as the leading digital service provider and maintain delivery of a superior customer experience, Proximus recently embarked upon a refresh initiative of its NAS data storage infrastructure. It recognized that in order to help its customers to reap the benefits of digital transformation, it too needed to transform. Wanting to avoid the hurdles that commonly delay and derail data migrations, and smooth the transition to the new systems, Proximus turned to its storage vendor, Dell EMC, for guidance. Dell EMC recommended they evaluate DobiMigrate enterprise-class software and test its ability to migrate file or object data between any storage platform, on-premises or in the cloud safely, quickly, easily, and cost effectively, for themselves.

"Late last year, we installed DobiMigrate to test its ability to migrate and sync between our legacy and new storage platforms. We also wanted to see whether it could support an active-active storage environment, as we knew during the migration, we wanted to have both controllers available to maintain critical operations and business services continuity," said Pascal De Cock, Team Manager, Proximus. "Datadobi exceeded our expectations. In particular, we have been impressed with its 100% replication accuracy, which is so important for our high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR). The way DobiMigrate handles permissions and access control lists is also quite different from other solutions and a big advantage for us for managing access and authentication. Of course, its ability to also virtually eliminate any chance of corruption occurrences when moving customer data was also key."

De Cock concluded, "Having now officially selected DobiMigrate, we are utilizing it to move both production and non-production data -- everything from all home directories, to all of the data associated with the management of business operations and customer relations onto our new Dell EMC Isilon storage."

"Proximus puts the customer at the heart of everything it does. It's why they continue to invest in transformative technology as it enables them to provide customers with a world of new possibilities," said Matthias Nijs Regional Territory Manager, EMEA, Datadobi. "With Datadobi, Proximus will be able to accelerate its move to its new data management environment, realizing faster ROI and lower TCO. However most importantly, they will be able to say goodbye to time-consuming migration tasks and focus instead on its core competency -- offering products and services tailored to the needs of every customer, so that they can live better and work smarter."

To learn more about DobiMigrate, please visit: https://datadobi.com/migrate/.

About Proximus

Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is a provider of digital services and communication solutions operating in the Belgian and international markets. Delivering communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and enabling digital transformation for enterprises, we open up a world of digital opportunities, so people live better and work smarter. Thanks to advanced interconnected fixed and mobile networks, Proximus provides access anywhere and anytime to digital services and data, as well as to a broad offering of multimedia content. Proximus is a pioneer in ICT innovation, with integrated solutions based on IoT, Data analytics, cloud and security. Proximus has the ambition to become the reference operator in Europe through next generation networks, a truly digital mindset and a spirit of openness towards partnerships and ecosystems, while contributing to a safe, sustainable, inclusive and prosperous digital Belgium.

In Belgium, Proximus' core products and services are offered under the Proximus and Scarlet brands. The Group is also active in Luxembourg as, under the brand names Tango and Telindus Luxembourg, and in the Netherlands through Telindus Netherlands. The Group's international carrier activities are managed by BICS, a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. With 9,613 employees, all engaged to offer customers a superior experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 5,479 million end-2020.

For more information, visit www.proximus.com and www.proximus.be.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, enables enterprises to realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Datadobi helps customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit datadobi.com. Follow and connect with Datadobi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

