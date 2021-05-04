The Wageningen, Netherlands-based Wageningen University Research (WUR) has selected YuJa to provide comprehensive video management and support services for its 6,500 employees and 14,000 students.

The university will benefit from YuJa's Enterprise Video Platform to create a streamlined process for its current technology infrastructure. As part of the agreement, videos from the university will now be managed through a centralized place and system. YuJa's software also will be integrated with the university's current Learning Management System, D2L Brightspace.

"Wageningen University Research has a complex infrastructure and established technology to serve its students. The university needed a way to manage video recordings in a centralized place and to help scale video learning at the institution," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "High-quality video technology, derived from expert scientific knowledge, along with a digitally enhanced rich learning environment is fundamental to the success of Wageningen University's faculty and students, and we are excited to partner with the institution to meet these needs."

Before the partnership between Wageningen and YuJa, Inc. was formed, YuJa took part in a rigorous RFP process, where WUR officials determined that YuJa was best equipped to meet the university's needs. YuJa has the capability to not only integrate with the university's current infrastructure, but to produce and enhance media content for administration, facility and staff, and schedule and stream videos on demand.

About Wageningen University Research

Wageningen University Research is a collaboration between Wageningen University and the Wageningen Research foundation, with the common goal and mission "to explore the potential of nature to improve the quality of life." Today, its employees and students have come together from all over the world to work globally in the field of healthy food and living environment for governments and the business community. Its core areas of focus include food, feed, and biobased production, natural resources and living environment, and society and well-being. This university has proven its strengths with its combined efforts in the field and social sciences, which has led to scientific breakthroughs that can be used in the field and in educational learning.

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005009/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278